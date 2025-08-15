Rupert Lowe’s attempt to make light of mistaking charity rowers for inbound asylum seekers got exactly the scorn it deserved – 15 shots across the bow

Politics Rupert lowe

You almost certainly didn’t miss the online reaction to a recent Rupert Lowe gaffe, when he mistook a boatload of charity rowers for a group of immigrants.

Rupert Lowe of Reform is refusing to take down a dishonest, xenophobic post claiming that a rowing boat seen at Great Yarmouth is asylum seekers from France. Yarmouth is 114 nautical miles from France You're a dunce @RupertLowe10 pic.twitter.com/zYE9jJRtcl — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) August 8, 2025

Imagine how much less embarrassing it would have been if he’d been doing something else – like his job, for instance.

The pisstakes were probably visible from Calais, and they looked sort of like this …

Rupert Lowe spots two more potential illegal migrants. https://t.co/2AoYicECfS pic.twitter.com/XStjLmeuMx — Inevitable Gassy (@OldGassy1984) August 8, 2025

Rupert Lowe panics and phones authorities after spotting two potential migrants in a small boat. pic.twitter.com/Ugns2HUOFw — Rameses Niblick III (@TheLittleWaster) August 8, 2025

On Thursday, he made a little joke about his horrible pastime of demonising immigrants and whipping up anger and fear about their presence. Because, you know – lols.

It got the reception it deserved …more mockery.

1.

2.

How is this not a parody? — Shoaib M Khan (@ShoaibMKhan) August 14, 2025

3.

4.

Captain Mainwaring doing his bit. Cretin. pic.twitter.com/3xL48yLj6I — Brendan May (@bmay) August 14, 2025

5.

Is anyone else beginning to wonder if Rupert Lowe is just a parody? https://t.co/gfKcsFEBE0 — Catherine Rawcliffe (@cmwrawcliffe) August 15, 2025

6.

Dogging used to be undertaken with a quiet dignity. https://t.co/RE9DiDGygQ — Sam “Down Bad” Humphreys (@RhetoricalHype) August 14, 2025

7.

Rupert seems to think that’s the English Channel and it’s worrying. — Qutus (@qutus123) August 15, 2025

8.

Quick, Rupert! We’re being invaded! Send out the destroyers!!1 pic.twitter.com/Jp3LkhN4sa — ortsA (@indigopopuluxe) August 14, 2025

9.

Pathetic attempt at trying to make light of your ridiculous performance Senile Irrelevant Grandad. What's done is done and no decent intelligent person will take you seriously ever again. pic.twitter.com/50dwrSAaXe — Steve Thomas (@tarsins) August 14, 2025

10.

Does this man ever spend the day attending to one of his numerous other jobs? At the very least being a 'hard-working farmer' would be particularly onerous at harvest time. Or maybe solar panels and horses don't need watering during August? — AVS1972 (@TotallyBeans) August 15, 2025

11.

What sort of weirdo goes to the beach in a suit https://t.co/OULAa5yOiF — Nick Bruzon (@NickBruzon) August 15, 2025

12.

He’s probably looking at his political career sinking — UnitedWeAre (@UnitedWeAare) August 14, 2025

13.

Rupert Lowe scouring the coast for potential invaders. pic.twitter.com/jSfBkyCvNL — Inevitable Gassy (@OldGassy1984) August 14, 2025

14.

"look, over there, in the distance I can see the last ounce of my dignity" — Martin Poler (@martinpoler) August 15, 2025

15.

Rupert Lowe’s constituency of Great Yarmouth is located over 130 miles from the English Channel. No “small boat” has ever landed at Great Yarmouth. Rupert Lowe is a stupid twat. https://t.co/quRyXK7cqg — thelefttake (@thelefttake) August 14, 2025

Somebody had to say it.

New Baywatch looks shit https://t.co/s0T7R2HmXb — Lesley ☭ (@lesthecroc) August 14, 2025

READ MORE

Rupert Lowe posted that not all cultures are created equal, and it was a self-own visible from Land’s End to John o’Groats

Image Rupert Lowe