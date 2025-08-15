Politics Rupert lowe

Rupert Lowe’s attempt to make light of mistaking charity rowers for inbound asylum seekers got exactly the scorn it deserved – 15 shots across the bow

Poke Reporter. Updated August 15th, 2025

You almost certainly didn’t miss the online reaction to a recent Rupert Lowe gaffe, when he mistook a boatload of charity rowers for a group of immigrants.

Imagine how much less embarrassing it would have been if he’d been doing something else – like his job, for instance.

The pisstakes were probably visible from Calais, and they looked sort of like this …

On Thursday, he made a little joke about his horrible pastime of demonising immigrants and whipping up anger and fear about their presence. Because, you know – lols.

Vigilantly testing out the new office binoculars - all clear today, thankfully. Our constituency can sleep easy tonight... With a photo of Lowe gazing through a pair of binoculars from the sand dunes

It got the reception it deserved …more mockery.

Somebody had to say it.

