Politics donald trump john oliver vladimir putin

No-one did better than John Oliver to nail exactly how badly the Trump-Putin summit went for America (and democracy)

Saul Hutson. Updated August 18th, 2025

It wasn’t hard to guess how the meeting between Dictator Putin and Dictator Trump would go. One is a war criminal, the other is just a regular ol’ criminal. (For now.) Either way, this wasn’t going to be the victorious photo op Trump so desperately wanted it to be.

And based on everything we’ve heard, it wasn’t. The reports from all sides told the story of a defeated and concerned team of aides looking shaken in the wake of the meeting. It wasn’t a long meeting, but John Oliver’s summary of the whole thing was even more succinct.

In less than a minute, Oliver sums it all up. Trump got hosed on a national stage and we could be feeling the ramifications for quite some time. Trump’s government controlled propaganda machine, Fox News, couldn’t even figure out the mental gymnastics required to hand him a win. Oliver continued with a quick visual analysis of the photos coming out of the summit and that didn’t go any better for the big Cheeto.

The internet had a host of responses. All of them of the “laugh to keep from crying” variety.

The lesson, as always, is that work meetings that could’ve just been an email are always a waste of time.

Source: Twitter @BlueATLGeorgia