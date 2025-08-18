Politics Marco rubio Ukraine

Marco Rubio said the Russia-Ukraine war had nothing to do with the US – 17 especially devastating and totally on-point comebacks

Saul Hutson. Updated August 18th, 2025

Marco Rubio has been making the rounds lately, inserting his foot directly into his mouth at each and every one of them. The Secretary of State recently made an appearance on Meet the Press to speak about a host of topics, including the ongoing conflict between Russia and the Ukraine.

Here’s what Rubio had to say about that whole… mess over there in that other part of the world.

So yeah, he just delivered the verbal equivalent of patting his hands clean, kicking his feet up on his desk, and saying, “Our work here is done.” While I certainly see how that attitude would benefit Rubio and his golf game, it doesn’t really hold water.

Twitter responses flooded in explaining why the United States should be involved in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict. It’s clear that Rubio is going to have to try a lot harder to sweep this one under the rug.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2