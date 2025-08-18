Marco Rubio said the Russia-Ukraine war had nothing to do with the US – 17 especially devastating and totally on-point comebacks

Politics Marco rubio Ukraine

Marco Rubio has been making the rounds lately, inserting his foot directly into his mouth at each and every one of them. The Secretary of State recently made an appearance on Meet the Press to speak about a host of topics, including the ongoing conflict between Russia and the Ukraine.

Here’s what Rubio had to say about that whole… mess over there in that other part of the world.

.@SecRubio: “This is not our war. The United States is not in a war. Ukraine is in a war… We happen to be in the role of the only country in the world with the only leader in the world that can actually bring Putin to a table to even discuss these things.” pic.twitter.com/aX9huHe4ha — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 17, 2025

So yeah, he just delivered the verbal equivalent of patting his hands clean, kicking his feet up on his desk, and saying, “Our work here is done.” While I certainly see how that attitude would benefit Rubio and his golf game, it doesn’t really hold water.

Twitter responses flooded in explaining why the United States should be involved in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict. It’s clear that Rubio is going to have to try a lot harder to sweep this one under the rug.

1.

Correction: it is YOUR WAR because YOUR ACTIONS as America caused it. Why doesn’t Ukraine have nuclear weapons? Or cruise missiles? Or strategic bombers? Who gave security assurances in 1994? Backstabbing bullshit. Also, Russia attacks the U.S. and its allies all the time. https://t.co/F2izIwc1bJ — John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) August 17, 2025

2.

“America doesn’t really care what happens to Ukraine” is an odd thing to say when you’re asking Ukraine to bet its existence on US security guarantees. https://t.co/0Vv3awk77P — Jay Bookman (@jaysbookman) August 17, 2025

3.

Bill Clinton proves Marco Rubio is lying, right here, clear as day: WE forced Ukraine to give up their nukes, cruise missiles, and strategic bombers: WE promised to protect Ukraine from Russia; WE made Ukraine vulnerable. So yeah, THIS IS OUR WAR. pic.twitter.com/dhxI1eB6Gc — John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) August 17, 2025

4.

I can’t believe this needs to be said. But the US Secretary of State should be consistently making the case on the international stage that the US is the unquestioned the leader of the free world. Rubio is instead suggesting that we’re just hacks following domestic polls. https://t.co/lJuJae9aND — Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) August 18, 2025

5.

Tell that to American troops stationed in Europe, to allies under NATO’s shield, or to families paying higher prices because of Putin’s war. Pretending it doesn’t matter is the definition of ignorance. — Krystian (@KpictiahNL) August 17, 2025

6.

Marco is parroting the Trump line … oh well, we tried in Ukraine, but now we have to move on… exactly what Putin wanted from his useful idiots. — Bill Johnson (@Bill43111) August 17, 2025

7.

Rubio out here acting like Trump is Churchill, when in reality he’s just Putin’s unpaid intern. The only table Trump brings Putin to is the one he crawls under to kiss his shoes. — Krystian (@KpictiahNL) August 17, 2025

8.

Rubio is what would happen if “surrender” was a person. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) August 17, 2025

9.