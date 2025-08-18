Politics GB News nigel farage

This forensic takedown of Nigel Farage and his pledge to protect women on GB News’s very own airwaves was magnificently done

John Plunkett. Updated August 18th, 2025

Time now to turn to GB News – no, stick with us, please – where the topic of discussion was Nigel Farage and the Reform UK leader’s pledge to do more to protect women on the streets of the UK.

We mention it because of this forensic intervention by Labour MP Barry Gardiner and you really don’t have to be a fan of Labour – or especially familiar with Gardiner – to appreciate it.

Boom. And in Farage’s own broadcasting backyard to boot. Spare a thought for presenter, former Apprentice wannabe Michelle Dewberry, who presumably enjoyed that moment a lot less than these people did.

