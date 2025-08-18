This forensic takedown of Nigel Farage and his pledge to protect women on GB News’s very own airwaves was magnificently done

Politics GB News nigel farage

Time now to turn to GB News – no, stick with us, please – where the topic of discussion was Nigel Farage and the Reform UK leader’s pledge to do more to protect women on the streets of the UK.

We mention it because of this forensic intervention by Labour MP Barry Gardiner and you really don’t have to be a fan of Labour – or especially familiar with Gardiner – to appreciate it.

We don’t often share a clip from GB News… But @BarryGardiner calling out Reform UK’s voting record on protecting women is worth a watch! pic.twitter.com/YS9eV2qmcc — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) August 16, 2025

Boom. And in Farage’s own broadcasting backyard to boot. Spare a thought for presenter, former Apprentice wannabe Michelle Dewberry, who presumably enjoyed that moment a lot less than these people did.

Strange that. When there are bills requiring parliamentary voting, Reform UK politicians vote AGAINST those which typically progress the protect of women https://t.co/yBt4bW2nXs — Sandy ❤ ️‍ Ally She/Her (@sullivansa1) August 17, 2025

Insane watching the screen because the broadcast team know exactly what they’re doing here. “Oh he’s criticising Farage, flash a boat on the screen! The audience won’t listen to what he’s saying if he’s talking negatively about Nigel when they’re reminded we’re being invaded!” https://t.co/TBYkyHxZID — NarrativeLens (@NarrativeLensss) August 17, 2025

