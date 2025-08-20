US donald trump

A top tier Trump rant but done in the voice of a whining 8-year-old is a hilarious match made in hell

Poke Reporter. Updated August 20th, 2025

This is so much better than we thought it was going to be (and we already thought it was going to be good).

It’s a top tier Trump rant but done in the voice of a whining child and it’s a match made in hell.

Some kind of stable genius right there.

Source @sunsungirly