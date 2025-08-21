People have been taking a butcher’s at Isabel Oakeshott’s latest hot take, and they’ve decided it’s just offal

Politics Isabel Oakeshott

Reform UK’s Isabel Oakeshott, who is an immigrant living in the Islamic city of Dubai, has been doing her bit again …commenting on what the UK is getting wrong about – well, everything. This time her whole schtick is about a man supposedly being arrested for saying he likes bacon.

Let’s take a look.

️ 'It was certainly provocative of a protester to chant about the food on the site of a proposed mosque, but he shouldn’t have been arrested' | Says @IsabelOakeshott Read her Op-Ed herehttps://t.co/6tBUEQmcOW — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 20, 2025

Hmmmm. Here’s what she said about the bacon martyr.

‘The man was part of a group demonstrating at the site of a proposed mosque on the edge of the Lake District, when he got into trouble.

He was arrested for allegedly saying “We love bacon” in a singsong voice. If true, then this was certainly provocative in this particular setting.’ ‘Supposedly, we also enjoy free speech. Why then did the unfortunate father find himself frogmarched away from the protest by two police officers?’

‘If true’. ‘If true’.

So, the whole premise of her article, with its big, dog-whistling headline is something she hasn’t bothered to confirm. She doesn’t know if it’s true or not, but she’s gone all in on using it to throw red meat – sausage meat, in fact – to the baying crowds who have been appearing outside asylum hotels.

Of course, Twitter made some links.

when did this come in pic.twitter.com/qNLJdPElfp — a rare photo of sean connery signed by roger moore (@steamedhamms) August 20, 2025

"Shoplifters can steal sausages with impunity. But mention bacon to a Muslim, and the police come running.

What did I say Roy?" "You said, I get paid to write any old bollocks while I'm not integrating into the indigenous culture in Dubai." https://t.co/oVeZJNxoYK pic.twitter.com/PKni1Rtn5e — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) August 20, 2025

Isabel Oakeshott watching people steal sausages with impunity. pic.twitter.com/FU5e5JmQh0 — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) August 20, 2025

Is this an actual policy, then? 'Cos, seriously, I'd love to be able take sausages with impunity. Would a lawyer please confirm this asap…Tesco shuts at 10pm pic.twitter.com/Btv11JPqNS — Andy Coates (@AndyWoodturner) August 20, 2025

Britain isn't even a country, it's just a thousand fascist nepobabies in a trenchcoat https://t.co/f2rwy7Gj4R — djclipart (@djclipart) August 20, 2025

Absolutely entering self parody. Chefs kiss — Decorum in the Discoteca (@TKispeter) August 20, 2025

what if the real nationalised sausages were the sausages we stole with impunity all along https://t.co/So5DsmjAZJ — Kieran Hurley (@kieran_hurley) August 20, 2025

Carnt sey nuffin in this contry no more. https://t.co/SXmL6zkAT4 — HutchOnline (@Hutch_Online) August 20, 2025

Have we finally nationalised sausages? — Derek Pakora (@DeathlyAcorn) August 20, 2025

"Shoplifters can steal sausages with impunity. But mention bacon to a Muslim, and the police come running." https://t.co/Afh0raFGTu pic.twitter.com/IIVV2Sk5rX — Inevitable Gassy (@OldGassy1984) August 20, 2025

to be fair i think harassment is a way worse crime than petty shoplifting — Craig Garvie TimeLord to the stars (@CAGarvie) August 20, 2025

Dubai resident & tax exile Isabel Oakeshott showing she has not lost her touch with flagging up loony stories & headlines. pic.twitter.com/zeKQfeMD27 — Gerry Hassan (@GerryHassan) August 20, 2025

Nothing to see here, just the commentariat laundering far-right online propaganda. Again. https://t.co/s0n7SQwlPR — Tweeting Carefully (@CarefulTweeter) August 20, 2025

The British Papillon is a guy who gets sent to the Isle of Wight for 20 years hard labor after being found guilty of mentioning bacon to a Muslim. https://t.co/RqPUmfofbO — Aamer (@IbnKulthum) August 20, 2025

We look forward to Ms Oakeshott’s Telegraph column on this.

What happens if you mention gammon to an aristocratic GB news pundit — djclipart (@djclipart) August 20, 2025

