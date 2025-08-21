Politics Isabel Oakeshott

People have been taking a butcher’s at Isabel Oakeshott’s latest hot take, and they’ve decided it’s just offal

Poke Reporter. Updated August 21st, 2025

Reform UK’s Isabel Oakeshott, who is an immigrant living in the Islamic city of Dubai, has been doing her bit again …commenting on what the UK is getting wrong about – well, everything. This time her whole schtick is about a man supposedly being arrested for saying he likes bacon.

Let’s take a look.

Hmmmm. Here’s what she said about the bacon martyr.

‘The man was part of a group demonstrating at the site of a proposed mosque on the edge of the Lake District, when he got into trouble.
He was arrested for allegedly saying “We love bacon” in a singsong voice. If true, then this was certainly provocative in this particular setting.’

‘Supposedly, we also enjoy free speech. Why then did the unfortunate father find himself frogmarched away from the protest by two police officers?’

‘If true’. ‘If true’.

So, the whole premise of her article, with its big, dog-whistling headline is something she hasn’t bothered to confirm. She doesn’t know if it’s true or not, but she’s gone all in on using it to throw red meat – sausage meat, in fact – to the baying crowds who have been appearing outside asylum hotels.

Of course, Twitter made some links.

We look forward to Ms Oakeshott’s Telegraph column on this.

