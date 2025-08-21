JD Vance’s disrespectful ‘little icebreaker’ with President Zelenskyy was a self-own visible from Moscow

US JD Vance Volodymyr Zelenskyy

We suspect everyone involved is still having flashbacks to the Oval Office grilling of Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy, which happened in February, but here are the edited highlights (or lowlights), in case you’ve forgotten how bad it was.

Trump accused Zelenskyy of gambling with World War III for not rolling over to Russia’s demands. Vance attacked him for not showing enough gratitude to the US. Journalist Brian Glenn, who is the partner of Marjorie Taylor-Greene, criticised him for not wearing a suit to meet Trump. The White House cancelled the planned press conference, and Zelenskyy didn’t sign the mineral rights agreement he was there to make.

The technical political term for that specific type of breakdown in diplomatic relations is ‘a shit show’.

A recent return to the White House by President Zelenskyy certainly went better than that, with him taking the opportunity to fire a barb back at Brian Glenn, and he wasn’t pulled apart by Trump or his lackeys.

He did, allegedly, have to deal with this supposed ice-breaker from the VP.

Vance: Zelenskyy walked into the oval office. I was chatting with him… I said Mr. President, so long as you behave, I won't say anything. It was a good little icebreaker pic.twitter.com/4uuylpjc8m — Acyn (@Acyn) August 20, 2025

The Ukrainian President must have had to bite his tongue so hard and so often during his time in the White House, we’re surprised he can still speak.

If Vance thought his little anecdote made him look good, he was sorely mistaken. Once again, he was simply showing the world what a low-wattage individual he truly is – if the exchange happened at all.

JD Vance thinks he’s Churchill, but he sounds like a middle school hall monitor: ‘So long as you behave…’” That was his big “icebreaker” for President Zelensky …. a man literally leading a nation under Russian missile fire. Zelensky’s rallying a democracy under siege. JD’s… — jorco ️ (@connydieckman) August 21, 2025

The amount of pure ANTI-CHARISMA that is stuffed into one man here is purely stunning. https://t.co/ZC9Z5yJh5V — John Bates (@johnbates) August 21, 2025

If you closed your eyes, you wouldn’t know if you were watching Fox News or Russian state TV. The scripts sound identical. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 20, 2025

I genuinely hate this fcking loser. https://t.co/z3QuH7mXU0 — Pageyfleur Berenger (@TheBravoDerm) August 20, 2025

A graduate of the Ted Cruz School of Charm. — Greta (@GretaGrace20) August 21, 2025

JD Vance is the Dan Quale of Mike Pences… https://t.co/NMxFIJNSRI — Joe Schlmoe (@Faux_Schlmoe) August 21, 2025

I can't imagine a faster way to make yourself look like an asshole. — Cole W. K. (@Colepolitco) August 20, 2025

Vance thought it was an “icebreaker” to say this to the President of Ukraine, a man leading a nation at war, with people dying every day. It’s arrogance, ignorance, and disrespect. A perfect snapshot of how unserious and condescending these people are. — Tetїana (@TPSpindel) August 20, 2025

Not sure he would’ve been able to hear you anyway since he was in the actual conversation and you were at the kids table pal https://t.co/MsjS1wr7OW pic.twitter.com/pxBDUFrgC1 — Forrest Bennett (@ForrestBennett) August 21, 2025

he just can't help but being a little piece of shizz … he could have kept that story to himself, and the world might have still imagined he had an ounce of class to his name, but he can't resist everyone knowing he's trash — Borg (@sol_roi) August 21, 2025

Vance has the mindset of a 14-year-old status-seeking nerd A pitiable thing in any adult, much less our VP Imagine bragging about this supposed interaction in public. https://t.co/5V650zP8ZT — Hilary Barth (@Hilary_Barth) August 21, 2025

Does anyone really believe that he said that? He’s trying to save face because he was stuck in the back at the kiddy’s table. — Deborah, My Friends Call Me Slayer⚔️ (@drodvik52) August 20, 2025

Absolutely no clue of diplomacy, protocol or civility. A Vice President does not address a President unless asked to answer a question. We have lost knowledge of how civilized governments communicate. https://t.co/IYRTFSZNva — bill peduto (@billpeduto) August 21, 2025

The smarmy arrogance of this jumped-up Vance twerp is breathtaking. Honestly, you wouldn’t trust him with anything more complicated than ordering pizza. https://t.co/hxYtY6HUtP — Mike Carlton (@MikeCarlton01) August 21, 2025

This summed up the internet’s sentiment quite nicely.

Fuck this guy https://t.co/uA7V9WZaGD — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) August 20, 2025

