JD Vance’s disrespectful ‘little icebreaker’ with President Zelenskyy was a self-own visible from Moscow

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 21st, 2025

We suspect everyone involved is still having flashbacks to the Oval Office grilling of Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy, which happened in February, but here are the edited highlights (or lowlights), in case you’ve forgotten how bad it was.

Trump accused Zelenskyy of gambling with World War III for not rolling over to Russia’s demands.

Vance attacked him for not showing enough gratitude to the US.

Journalist Brian Glenn, who is the partner of Marjorie Taylor-Greene, criticised him for not wearing a suit to meet Trump.

The White House cancelled the planned press conference, and Zelenskyy didn’t sign the mineral rights agreement he was there to make.

The technical political term for that specific type of breakdown in diplomatic relations is ‘a shit show’.

A recent return to the White House by President Zelenskyy certainly went better than that, with him taking the opportunity to fire a barb back at Brian Glenn, and he wasn’t pulled apart by Trump or his lackeys.

He did, allegedly, have to deal with this supposed ice-breaker from the VP.

The Ukrainian President must have had to bite his tongue so hard and so often during his time in the White House, we’re surprised he can still speak.

If Vance thought his little anecdote made him look good, he was sorely mistaken. Once again, he was simply showing the world what a low-wattage individual he truly is – if the exchange happened at all.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

This summed up the internet’s sentiment quite nicely.

Source Acyn Image Screengrab