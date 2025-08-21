A New Jersey Maga politician claimed he’d spoken to dead people, during a rant about mail-in voter fraud – 17 very spirited responses

Politics mail-in ballots new jersey voter fraud

There must be something toxic flowing through the swamp waters of New Jersey. What started as a typical Fox News segment on voter fraud turned into something far more spectacularly batshit when Jeff Van Drew, New Jersey Congressman, joined the show.

The more Van Drew ranted about mail-in ballots, the redder his face got. Then the insanity kicked in.

See if you can catch the exact moment Van Drew’s brain turned to mush…

Rep. Jeff Van Drew claims he’s spoken to “large numbers” of dead people who had mail ballots sent to them pic.twitter.com/NWl5deC0QF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 19, 2025

In the same run-on sentence, Van Drew claimed that there are ballots going out to “people who are passed away” but also that those people are “real” and he’s spoken to them. This man was elected as a Democrat but quickly switched to the Republican Party one year after entering office. I wonder what they saw in him.

Twitter was equally dumbfounded.

1.

And so the lies begin….

Just like the large numbers of dead people drawing social security right?? — That Guy (@other25thhour) August 19, 2025

2.

Classic election-fraud propaganda.

Ballots mailed ≠ ballots cast.

If a ballot is mailed to someone who has died, it’s flagged when returned – cross-checked against death records.

“Stop mail voting” is only about suppressing votes. — Eva P (@Eva_eva_P) August 19, 2025

3.

Elected as a democrat, betrayed his voters, now MAGA. Of course he’s talked to the living dead – they flipped him — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 20, 2025

4.

That’s impressive. Spoken to dead people? pic.twitter.com/5RMQyzaGRt — Challenge Your Beliefs (@ChallengeBelief) August 19, 2025

5.

Dead people don’t vote. If a ballot is mailed to someone who’s passed away, it’s automatically flagged and rejected. Van Drew is recycling a myth that’s been debunked every election cycle. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) August 20, 2025

6.

7.

To be fair he seems to know his audience well — coinmon (@therealCoinmon) August 19, 2025

8.

9.