A New Jersey Maga politician claimed he’d spoken to dead people, during a rant about mail-in voter fraud – 17 very spirited responses

Saul Hutson. Updated August 21st, 2025

There must be something toxic flowing through the swamp waters of New Jersey. What started as a typical Fox News segment on voter fraud turned into something far more spectacularly batshit when Jeff Van Drew, New Jersey Congressman, joined the show.

The more Van Drew ranted about mail-in ballots, the redder his face got. Then the insanity kicked in.

See if you can catch the exact moment Van Drew’s brain turned to mush…

In the same run-on sentence, Van Drew claimed that there are ballots going out to “people who are passed away” but also that those people are “real” and he’s spoken to them. This man was elected as a Democrat but quickly switched to the Republican Party one year after entering office. I wonder what they saw in him.

Twitter was equally dumbfounded.

