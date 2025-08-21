This Maga senator’s decision to go seatbelt-free in case of carjackings wasn’t the health and safety triumph he thought

Politics facepalm seatbelts

The dangerous crime wave sweeping the nation’s capital remains a core talking point for the screaming heads on Fox News. Seems like they’re running out of takes, though.

Oklahoma Republican Senator, Markwayne Mullin, went on the air and proposed a unique solution to carjackings: it’s time to unbuckle up for safety.

Markwayne Mullin: “I’m not joking when I say this. I drive around Washington DC in my Jeep — yes, I do drive myself — and I don’t buckle up. And the reason I don’t buckle up — and people can say whatever they want — is because of carjacking. I don’t want to be stuck in my… pic.twitter.com/H9WjU233GG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 14, 2025

That’s right. We’ve driven straight through the looking glass (presumably without a seatbelt on). Senator Mullin wants you to commit a crime to help you avoid a fictional crime that hasn’t actually happened and probably won’t happen at all.

The exasperation was real in the responses.

1.

There is a phrase for people who don’t use seatbelts: organ donors. — Socrates2023 (@SocratesSword) August 14, 2025

2.

I break the law because the law doesn’t apply to me. Typical GOP bullshit – rules for thee, not for me — Adejare (Jay) Atanda, DMD, DrPH, MPH (@jr_tnd) August 14, 2025

3.

Genius.

His plan for “safety” is to risk dying in a crash so he can cosplay Jason Bourne in DC traffic.

These are the people making laws. — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) August 14, 2025

4.

These people live in constant fear of imaginary threats — Carl Allen (@RealCarlAllen) August 14, 2025

5.

Such a great leadership example for our teens and young adults. Maybe he drives while intoxicated too? I’m sure parents everywhere are pleased that one of our political leaders thinks wearing seat belts is good for everyone else but him. Maybe evolution in action? — Ready for discussion (@lilienfeld1) August 14, 2025

6.

Everybody knows this is political theater. It’s obvious that they’re trying to distract from Epstein, and it’s also obvious they’re trying to set the stage for authoritarian takeovers of major cities as a prelude to a dictatorship. — MFT Guy Has Thoughts (@TimTakeMFT) August 14, 2025

7.

Isn’t driving without a seatbelt against the law, so he openly admits he is committing crimes because he is scared of a possible crime — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) August 14, 2025

8.

9.

My god what a fucking idiot.

Not to mention his pathetic scaredy-cat paranoia!

Why are conservatives so afraid of everything?? — Jazzmom 2.0 (@AJazzmom98) August 14, 2025

10.