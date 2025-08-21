Politics facepalm seatbelts

This Maga senator’s decision to go seatbelt-free in case of carjackings wasn’t the health and safety triumph he thought

Saul Hutson. Updated August 21st, 2025

The dangerous crime wave sweeping the nation’s capital remains a core talking point for the screaming heads on Fox News. Seems like they’re running out of takes, though.

Oklahoma Republican Senator, Markwayne Mullin, went on the air and proposed a unique solution to carjackings: it’s time to unbuckle up for safety.

That’s right. We’ve driven straight through the looking glass (presumably without a seatbelt on). Senator Mullin wants you to commit a crime to help you avoid a fictional crime that hasn’t actually happened and probably won’t happen at all.

The exasperation was real in the responses.

