This comedian’s apolitical takedown of Donald Trump is as simple as it is brutal, and it clearly struck a nerve with the Maga cult

Comedian Marc Maron has enjoyed a long career as a decorated stand-up and innovative podcaster. He’s known for his vulnerability and honesty. It comes through whether he’s talking about his cats or politicians the most dangerous men in the world.

Here’s a clip from his 2020 stand-up special, End Times Fun, that succinctly sums up his thoughts on Donald Trump.

Marc Maron on Donald Trump: “I have to be honest with you, Trump is probably the most horrible human that ever lived in any capacity doing anything. Not a political statement. Completely observational.” pic.twitter.com/FqIYGzjjz5 — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) August 19, 2025

Simple. Honest. Kinda painful, when you realize that it’s so accurate and yet Trump has been elected to run the country on two separate occasions. Maybe it was too accurate? It clearly struck a nerve. Conservatives on Twitter filled the responses with rage.

That opinion is bizarre and untethered to any actual evidence to support it.

I feel sorry for people that appear to actually believe the nonsense they've taken in from malicious sources and don't bother watching and listening to what people say for themselves. — Cindy Cooper (@CindyCoops) August 19, 2025

This is what happens to those who observe propaganda. — John M. Cameron (@johnrockshomes) August 19, 2025

It’s just ridiculous. Should change his name to Marc Moron. — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) August 20, 2025

Not to worry. Not all is lost. There were plenty of follow-ups applauding Maron’s clear-eyed take, as well.

It’s true; he has no regard for anyone but himself. His only concern is making himself look good at the expense of others, which is classic narcissistic behavior. Doesn’t even care about his own family. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) August 19, 2025

He is 100% correct. Trump is a quivering glob of ego. He has no ideology beyond what benefits himself at any given moment. He has no redeeming qualities. None. Zero. — Nerzog (@Nerzog999) August 20, 2025

Truer words have never been spoken … — Phantom star in the Milky Way (@Musings1945) August 19, 2025

And Kennedy is in the same mold. MY theory is it’s because they are spoiled rotten rich kids… from missing out of responsibility parents. — John Nez (@John_Nez_Artist) August 19, 2025

"Not that guy…" — Pier Walker (@walkthepier) August 19, 2025

Soure: Twitter @MarcoFoster_ | Image: Wikimedia Commons