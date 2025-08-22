Politics donald trump

This comedian’s apolitical takedown of Donald Trump is as simple as it is brutal, and it clearly struck a nerve with the Maga cult

Saul Hutson. Updated August 22nd, 2025

Comedian Marc Maron has enjoyed a long career as a decorated stand-up and innovative podcaster. He’s known for his vulnerability and honesty. It comes through whether he’s talking about his cats or politicians the most dangerous men in the world.

Here’s a clip from his 2020 stand-up special, End Times Fun, that succinctly sums up his thoughts on Donald Trump.

Simple. Honest. Kinda painful, when you realize that it’s so accurate and yet Trump has been elected to run the country on two separate occasions. Maybe it was too accurate? It clearly struck a nerve. Conservatives on Twitter filled the responses with rage.

Not to worry. Not all is lost. There were plenty of follow-ups applauding Maron’s clear-eyed take, as well.

