Mass deportations, scrapping workers’ rights, and buddying up with the Taliban – 23 votes of no confidence in Reform UK’s five-year plan

Politics nigel farage Reform UK

On Tuesday, Nigel Farage revealed Reform UK’s five-year plan, in the event of them winning the next general election.

It was a bold move. Since they ousted Rupert Lowe, and James Murdock resigned after the announcement that he was being investigated for problematic business practices, they can’t even raise a five-MP plan, never mind a five-year one.

Nigel Farage made his speech in an airport hangar in Oxford, to underline Reform’s flagship policy – mass deportations, dubbed “Operation Restoring Justice” as a sliver of red meat for the party’s faux patriots to get their teeth into.

Reform leader sets out plan for mass deportations to save UK from ‘national emergency’ Read more here ⬇️https://t.co/jR0480gaIq pic.twitter.com/Idu9g1MQQX — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 26, 2025

At a cost, according to the party, of £10 billion, Reform would send five planeloads of people per day back to their countries of origin, regardless of the consequences from whatever regime they had fled – housing them in converted RAF facilities until their flights.

The Centre for Migration Control reported a strikingly similar plan would cost almost £50 billion, and Farage was unable to cite a single RAF facility available to be used in this way, but what’s a bit of fag-packet maths and BS between friends?

Journalist: “Can you name any of the military bases you would use to house migrants?”

Farage: waffle waffle bollocks deflection (“no”) — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) August 26, 2025

According to Farage, despite the disputed £10 billion pricetag, the move would save the country billions. Here’s a heads up for anyone inclined to believe him.

2025: Nigel Farage, "Our proposals will save tens of billions" 2016: Nigel Farage, "Brexit will save us £10 billion a year" pic.twitter.com/5qtAZVbVhK — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) August 26, 2025

With Reform’s confirmation that they would deport women and unaccompanied minors, as well as men, back to the likelihood of torture and death, it’s probably not a surprise that one fan of the proposal includes those renowned supporters of free speech and equality …the Taliban.

NEW: The Taliban say they are “ready and willing” to work with Nigel Farage to accept deported Afghans [@Telegraph] — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) August 26, 2025

The Taliban has erased women from public life. The Taliban has killed British military personnel. The Taliban has funded terrorism on our streets. Nigel Farage wants to give them your money. The Patriot. https://t.co/E6tqXQgSM5 — Stephen Flynn MP (@StephenFlynnSNP) August 26, 2025

On Twitter, some Reform voters put down their red and white paint long enough to post their support.

Reform has been entrusted with a list of huge responsibilities Don’t let us down Nigel We want Reform

We will get Reform — Stan (@Stan_Politics1) August 26, 2025

A true common sense bold leader at last

Can’t wait to see you in number 10 where you belong ❤️ — Penny (@phughes76340646) August 26, 2025

Is English nationalism on the rise? Let’s go! — Gabe K (@usmcgruntx) August 26, 2025

They were in the minority. These comments represent the broader response.

1.

So women and girls fleeing the 'medieval culture' Nigel and his chums think is so awful are going to be locked up and deported straight back to it. And he'll give money to the Taliban to do it. What a lovely man.https://t.co/a6l5xm5PZs — fleetstreetfox (@fleetstreetfox) August 26, 2025

2.

Nigel Farage wants to fund the Taliban with your taxes. https://t.co/fuX6fVQo3f — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) August 26, 2025

3.

Farage claiming he and Reform can fix the UK is akin to if Bin Laden offered to repair the twin towers, innit — Inevitable Frank (@BotFinderUK) August 26, 2025

4.

5.

So he’s collaborating with terrorists? Keir Starmer must proscribe Reform UK RIGHT NOW. — drix (@bortoism) August 26, 2025

6.

Important to remember when Farage is promising to rewrite our rights, this is the man he is trying to emulate. The ECHR and Human Rights Act protect our right to vote, our right to freedom of speech and our democracy. Handing the pen to Farage risks us slipping into dystopia. pic.twitter.com/KIgODvm6pc — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) August 26, 2025

7.

Willing to deals with warlords and terrorists Willing to pay money to the Taliban – thus funding directly Islamic terrorism Willing to return people including women and children to be tortured and murdered REFORM ARE AN IDENTIFIABLE SECURITY RISK TO THE UK AND OTHER NATIONS pic.twitter.com/UnBK9YbJ95 — dave lawrence (@dave43law) August 26, 2025

8.

The real reasons Farage and Reform want to leave the #ECHR Clue: it's nothing to do with immigration… pic.twitter.com/5W41tHy2gY — Socialist Opera Singer (@OperaSocialist) August 26, 2025

9.

NB The Farage who says he fears a “genuine threat to public order” is the same Farage who is doing all he can to whip up exactly that. He’s already wrecked our economy with Brexit – allowing him to do the same with the human rights which protect *all* of us would be unforgivable — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) August 26, 2025

10.

Reform UK enthusiasts….what is it exactly that gets you all frothy? (1) Tax reform that favours the rich.

(2) Cuts to welfare.

(3) Reduced rights for workers.

(4) The privatisation of the NHS. Or… (5) Being mean to foreigners. It’s number 5 isn’t it? — Craig. (@bambibristol) August 25, 2025

11.

Listening to Nigel Farage and he is a full-blown nazi. A slicker Nick Griffin. I can’t believe how UK media have allowed this to happen. We are on the brink of something awful. The rhetoric and applause horrifying. Reform should be a prescribed terror organisation. — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) August 26, 2025

12.