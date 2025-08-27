Politics nigel farage Reform UK

Mass deportations, scrapping workers’ rights, and buddying up with the Taliban – 23 votes of no confidence in Reform UK’s five-year plan

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 27th, 2025

On Tuesday, Nigel Farage revealed Reform UK’s five-year plan, in the event of them winning the next general election.

It was a bold move. Since they ousted Rupert Lowe, and James Murdock resigned after the announcement that he was being investigated for problematic business practices, they can’t even raise a five-MP plan, never mind a five-year one.

Nigel Farage made his speech in an airport hangar in Oxford, to underline Reform’s flagship policy – mass deportations, dubbed “Operation Restoring Justice” as a sliver of red meat for the party’s faux patriots to get their teeth into.

At a cost, according to the party, of £10 billion, Reform would send five planeloads of people per day back to their countries of origin, regardless of the consequences from whatever regime they had fled – housing them in converted RAF facilities until their flights.

The Centre for Migration Control reported a strikingly similar plan would cost almost £50 billion, and Farage was unable to cite a single RAF facility available to be used in this way, but what’s a bit of fag-packet maths and BS between friends?

According to Farage, despite the disputed £10 billion pricetag, the move would save the country billions. Here’s a heads up for anyone inclined to believe him.

With Reform’s confirmation that they would deport women and unaccompanied minors, as well as men, back to the likelihood of torture and death, it’s probably not a surprise that one fan of the proposal includes those renowned supporters of free speech and equality …the Taliban.

On Twitter, some Reform voters put down their red and white paint long enough to post their support.

They were in the minority. These comments represent the broader response.

