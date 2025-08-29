These 13 outrageously entitled siblings will make you enternaly grateful you they are definitely no relation

Life entitled family siblings

Over on Reddit there’s a whole world of ‘choosing beggars’, where people share stories of outrageously entitled types trying to get stuff on the cheap or for free.

And there’s an entirely subset of siblings who try to play the family card to zero effect.

And these 13 people failed in the most satisfying and infuriating fashion.

1. ‘Wants her sister’s job she left over 6 months ago’

2. ‘My unemployed brother asking me to order him a pizza’

3. ‘The reason I associate as little as possible with my half brother’

4. ‘When your younger sister who lives rent and bill free, with a job, wants YOU to pay to see her’

5. ‘Got a message from my spoilt brother asking for a lift to an airport two hours away the night before his flight’

6. ‘My brother, the most entitled asshole I’ve ever met in my entire life’

