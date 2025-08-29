Celebrity Rylan clark

Rylan Clark accused critics of ‘putting him in a box’ over his immigration rant and these 17 A++ comebacks boxed very clever indeed

Poke Reporter. Updated August 29th, 2025

You’ll probably have already seen how former talent show contestant turned presenter and rental car guru Rylan Clark has been getting all sorts of attention after his controversial/outrageous (delete according to brain) remarks about immigration on This Morning.

Just in case you need a reminder …

And we mention it because Clark has come out fighting – well, tweeting – in response to his many critics, appearing to suggest he had been the victim of some sort of oversimplification of the issues

Except the points people were trying to make really were very simple, and quite rightly too. These 17 A++ comebacks surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2