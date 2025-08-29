Rylan Clark accused critics of ‘putting him in a box’ over his immigration rant and these 17 A++ comebacks boxed very clever indeed

Celebrity Rylan clark

You’ll probably have already seen how former talent show contestant turned presenter and rental car guru Rylan Clark has been getting all sorts of attention after his controversial/outrageous (delete according to brain) remarks about immigration on This Morning.

Just in case you need a reminder …

This is where the country goes to the dogs. Rylan is allowed to say plainly untrue statements on a national news show with literally no pushback. Asylum seekers housed in hotels are NOT given phones or ipads. They are not living a life of luxury.

pic.twitter.com/HwziGL5uS6 — John Challenger (@JohnChallenge11) August 27, 2025

And we mention it because Clark has come out fighting – well, tweeting – in response to his many critics, appearing to suggest he had been the victim of some sort of oversimplification of the issues

You can be pro immigration and against illegal routes You can support trans people and have the utmost respect for women You can be heterosexual and still support gay rights The list continues. Stop with this putting everyone in a box exercise and maybe have conversations… — R Y L A N (@Rylan) August 27, 2025

Except the points people were trying to make really were very simple, and quite rightly too. These 17 A++ comebacks surely said it best.

1.

there is no such thing as an illegal route to seeking asylum — Ricky Hale (@RickyHale_) August 27, 2025

2.

You just put yourself in a box with every other person, party and paper that fuels hatred based on pure, unsubstantiated bollocks. — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) August 28, 2025

3.

Respectfully @rylan, many people have no legal route into the UK, and asylum seekers are not illegal unless their cases are rejected. You’re being criticised for parroting talking points uncritically from the likes of Reform and Ant Middleton (who I notice you follow). https://t.co/J1ftOWIUnv — Division Order (@divisionorderuk) August 27, 2025

4.

Rylan, you’re entitled to your opinions and you were given a platform to air them. People are entitled to disagree with them – that doesn’t mean they’re putting you into a box. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 27, 2025

5.

“Illegal routes” do not exist under the refugee convention, so by very definition, you can’t. You don’t actually know what you’re talking about, and you’re repeating a lie, because you think it makes you sound reasonable. — Philip Proudfoot (@PhilipProudfoot) August 27, 2025

6.

Hi Rylan, Who do you think Farage et al are going to come after once they’re done with immigrants? Genuine question. https://t.co/kbcz7mz0q0 — Evolve Politics (@evolvepolitics) August 27, 2025

7.

Think the bigger problem here he hasn’t addressed is that he parroted the baseless stuff about iPads and freebies on morning telly to a sizeable audience. It’s irresponsible nonsense. https://t.co/KJxMh2QA3f https://t.co/TMPdh57QyG — Nick Reilly (@NickJWReilly) August 27, 2025

8.