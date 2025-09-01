This cringeworthy AI video promoting the ‘Raise the Flag’ movement is rousing the hearts of some, but triggering the gag reflex of others

Social Media AI Bigotry

As the ‘Raise the Flag’ movement continues to gather momentum, more and more of the terminally gullible are taking to the streets to hoist their made-in-China Union Flags and St. George’s Crosses from lampposts and motorway overpasses in a blatant display of patriotism/xenophobia.

It’s not just flags, of course. They’re defacing mini roundabouts and scrawling red crosses on pretty much anything that they come across.

And now they’ve turned to AI to further their cause. Here’s a video shared by ‘journalist’ and far-right agitator David Atherton, who calls it ‘one of the best AI generated videos I have ever seen’. Of course he does.

Dare you watch?

This video is one of the best AI generated videos I have ever seen. The English Lion is stirred & inspires a nation. Inspired by an American we get back our country. Loved the Bacon Butties shop. Rule Britannia! pic.twitter.com/SDiJaDBjOM — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) August 28, 2025

David Atherton wasn’t alone in his admiration for the AI slop…

This gave me Goosebumps. Seriously. — Momma Bear (@LeeAnnWilson54) August 29, 2025

It's a great one, with a small dose of that modest humour. It makes one proud to be English — Trevor Lucas (@TrevorL59621124) August 29, 2025

Simultaneously lump in my throat & in my trousers.Interesting. — Vincent Black (@52vincentblack) August 29, 2025

Others, however, were a little harder to impress, and it got a little NSFW…

Some cunt’s spray painted a lion. — Ben Archibald (@benarchibald) August 29, 2025

You sad twat. Imagine what England would be like if all these people who are putting flags here, there and everywhere, put half of their time, energy, passion into their communities doing things like litter picking, making sure food banks was ready for autumn/winter time — Rob Walker (@llamedos77) August 29, 2025

St George flag- Rule Britannia. You absolute fucking morons — Andy Carroll (@AndyCar45312691) August 29, 2025

Jesus Christ some of you lot need help — jake (@switfc) August 29, 2025

This will do a lot for Scottish independence, cheers — Tommy Snr #FBPE (@Tommy5602648738) August 29, 2025

9.