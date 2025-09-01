Social Media AI Bigotry

This cringeworthy AI video promoting the ‘Raise the Flag’ movement is rousing the hearts of some, but triggering the gag reflex of others

David Harris. Updated September 1st, 2025

As the ‘Raise the Flag’ movement continues to gather momentum, more and more of the terminally gullible are taking to the streets to hoist their made-in-China Union Flags and St. George’s Crosses from lampposts and motorway overpasses in a blatant display of patriotism/xenophobia.

It’s not just flags, of course. They’re defacing mini roundabouts and scrawling red crosses on pretty much anything that they come across.

And now they’ve turned to AI to further their cause. Here’s a video shared by ‘journalist’ and far-right agitator David Atherton, who calls it ‘one of the best AI generated videos I have ever seen’. Of course he does.

Dare you watch?

David Atherton wasn’t alone in his admiration for the AI slop…

Others, however, were a little harder to impress, and it got a little NSFW…

