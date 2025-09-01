Entertainment Australia donald trump
An Australian topical quiz came up with hilarious alternative names for Trump’s branded scents, and we reckon they’d make him kick up a stink
Over in Australia, the panel show Have You Been Paying Attention? (HYBPA) ticks all the same boxes as Have I Got News for You, and it often bumps up against the news from the US- as we all do.
In July, when Donald Trump released his Victory 45-47 fragrances for men and women, HYBPA really ripped into him, and it was just glorious.
What's the name of Donald Trump's new fragrance? Missed tonight's brand new #HYBPA? Stream free on 10! Not in Australia? Subscribe to the HYBPA YouTube channel and watch the full episode later tonight!
It recently found its way to Twitter, where it caught people’s attention all over again.
Trump: “Other countries respect me.”
Australia: pic.twitter.com/P7xKL5bXO2
— Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) August 28, 2025
1.
I know ♀️ pic.twitter.com/fc2Wo3iVD3
— Kristen Lee (@kritteria) August 29, 2025
2.
This is fabulous – high five Australia! https://t.co/KvvIrdnRiJ
— Kitty (@MeowVT) August 29, 2025
3.
Australia has been paying attention! This is my favourite show Have you been paying attention? https://t.co/XJ8foULDYj
— jane whelan (@janecody13) August 29, 2025
4.
Yes MAGA, this is how you and Trump & Co are viewed https://t.co/MxO6dH0CAt
— Fiona Heath (@FeeHeath1975) August 28, 2025
5.
Another reason to love Australians! https://t.co/SKbhk6pghi
— Emery Harrison (@EmeryHarrison8) August 29, 2025
6.
How does one without a glimmer of selfrespect get respected by others, isn't that impossible to begin with
— HB inc. (@Enigma_1865) August 29, 2025
7.
Or maybe “The Russian asset”? https://t.co/2BjyPE46sL
— Rodrigo Pratas (@rodrigopratas) August 29, 2025
8.
Ok this is hilarious! https://t.co/rCXWxltiBf
— Finn o’cabbage (@finn_cabbage) August 29, 2025
9.
— Aiden Diamond (@AidenDiamo46076) August 28, 2025
10.
donald J trump is the biggest *bozo*, known in this whole wide world. Gavin Newsom said that all our allied leaders laugh at him. They did, as well, in his first term. trump is a joke and putin's useful asset idiot.
— Claire S (@SaintLaurant) August 28, 2025
11.
"A touch of Musk"
I love us https://t.co/27VyqGw9Vo
— Coco (@ChanelleMGale) August 29, 2025
12.
They're just saying what we are all thinking. Trump is not a dictator, he's a fucking joke and will remain that way throughout history. https://t.co/LWItOlHXY2
— More Doom Bots (@moredoombots) August 29, 2025
13.
Not one country likes Trump, the 'Short fingered vulgarian'. https://t.co/7W3yX5TPdb
— Cheeky Monkey (@cindyintoronto) August 30, 2025
14.
— Randy Paige (@randy_paige2) August 29, 2025
And finally …
Scotland: pic.twitter.com/pY31FSI2fR
— Peeks (@Peeks365) August 28, 2025
