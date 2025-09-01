This appalling exchange captured by Sky News is a horrific snapshot of precisely where the UK is right now

Politics sky news

If you want a snapshot of where the UK finds itself right now – not all the UK, obviously, but large parts of it – then look no further than this appalling exchange captured by Sky News.

It’s an interview which was hijacked by these passers by who felt no shame in bellowing exactly what they thought. And unutterably grim might not do it justice.

Poor man was just being interviewed by @SkyNews and watch thehorrific abuse he got from women (they seem drunk) shouting “are country ..raping are kids” Horrible. He’s a British citizen. An innocent man just trying to say how he feels… pic.twitter.com/jmyuZHs3yv — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) September 1, 2025

Thoughts go out to Zahin, the Nuneaton businessman who was being interviewed in this piece.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Poor man was just being interviewed by @SkyNews and watch thehorrific abuse he got from women (they seem drunk) shouting “are country ..raping are kids” Horrible. He’s a British citizen. An innocent man just trying to say how he feels… pic.twitter.com/jmyuZHs3yv — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) September 1, 2025

2.

Whatever your views on Epping, this isn’t protest. It’s not achieving anything. It’s just nasty, ignorant fucking racism. If people want their concerns heard, these are not the voices to do it. pic.twitter.com/soWnLSbT3p — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) September 1, 2025

3.

Well done to our entire political & media Class. What a climate you have set. Now you can all hide in your ivory towers & watch with glee, as the UK crashes into complete societal collapse. pic.twitter.com/R4FGeOXb5W — Michael Walsh (@thatbloodyMikey) September 1, 2025

4.

The racism of the UK

– 2 mothers drinks in hand, kids in tow abusing on camera during Sky interview

Once again let’s hope the Police are watching

Maybe social services too https://t.co/AY9hZiOo4E — dave lawrence (@dave43law) September 1, 2025

5.

I am ashamed of who I thought were my fellow citizens but who show themselves to be human litter, disgraceful behaviour,

someone please tell these children to grow up! https://t.co/LSobIRP9M3 — Bob Flowerdew (@FlowerdewBob) September 1, 2025

6.

Why are we blurring their faces, exactly? If you’re bold enough to do this in front of a large television camera, you’ve consented, are clearly happy to be broadcast, and are comfortable with the potential consequences. Go on. Let’s see who they are. https://t.co/ekoApDL7HF — James (@JamesFl) September 1, 2025

7.

Imagine doing this in front of your own kids ffs. https://t.co/U4FuTFAzUK — Lorena Knobchopper (@Gypsypup13) September 1, 2025

READ MORE

A Nigel Farage fan suffered a meltdown over this English Heritage family photo and was magnificently owned into next year – 14 blue plaque comebacks

Source @narindertweets