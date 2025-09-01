Politics sky news

This appalling exchange captured by Sky News is a horrific snapshot of precisely where the UK is right now

John Plunkett. Updated September 1st, 2025

If you want a snapshot of where the UK finds itself right now – not all the UK, obviously, but large parts of it – then look no further than this appalling exchange captured by Sky News.

It’s an interview which was hijacked by these passers by who felt no shame in bellowing exactly what they thought. And unutterably grim might not do it justice.

Thoughts go out to Zahin, the Nuneaton businessman who was being interviewed in this piece.

And these people surely said it best.

Source @narindertweets