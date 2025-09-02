25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Pics Bluesky

Welcome, or welcome back, to our weekly round-up of the stuff that’s caught our eye and given us a laugh on Bluesky. Back to the normal Wednesday timeslot next week, but in the meantime, give your faves a follow.

Me: all superstition and folklore is ultimately fiction. Also me: no way am I walking between these two, I’ll probably piss a witch off or something. [image or embed] — Jon Dear (@accordingtojond.bsky.social) August 29, 2025 at 5:59 PM

netflix should do a documentary about people who microwave fish at work. — kim (@kimmymonte.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 7:26 PM

I have now been asked so many times if I remember where I was when Diana died that I'm beginning to think I'm a suspect. — Jason (@nickmotown.bsky.social) August 30, 2025 at 7:35 AM

I’ve heard that people over 40 can no longer get down and that’s not true at all it’s just that, statistically speaking, we might not ever be getting back up. — Crockett Houghton (@crocketthoughton.bsky.social) August 30, 2025 at 5:12 PM

Starting a family group text solely for the purpose of sending a message that says “WHO THE FUCK ATE ALL THE CHIPS?!” — geist (@pretty-vulgar.bsky.social) August 30, 2025 at 5:47 AM

film flubs: in the movie spartacus (1960), several different characters identify themselves as spartacus. this scene was mistakenly left in the final cut of the film — Jon Bois (@jonbois.bsky.social) September 1, 2025 at 2:09 AM

Dick Grayson debuted as Robin in April 1940, became Nightwing July 1984, so June 2028 will mark the dickquinox, the exact point he was Robin and Nightwing for the same amount of time. — Lance Parkin (@lanceparkin.bsky.social) September 1, 2025 at 2:39 PM

One more chug from this water bottle that's been in my car for a week and my microplastic-hardened endoskeleton will be complete. — Veruca's Alt (@verucas-alt.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 12:50 PM

