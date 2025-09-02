James O’Brien on why institutional racism is a ‘posh process’ is a fascinating, important watch

Videos immigration james o'brien lbc

Such is the state of politics (and our mini roundabouts) in the UK today that we had to check the calendar to make sure we hadn’t travelled back to the 1970s.

And the only way we could be sure was that the calendar was on our phone.

Anyway, as bigots feel empowered to say how they feel and do what they like, LBC presenter James O’Brien shared his thoughts on this process, and why institutional racism is a ‘posh process’.

And it’s a fascinating, important watch.

‘How do you keep wealth in power? Lie about the threat posed by foreigners.’ James O’Brien sees history repeating itself as anger over asylum hotels grows. pic.twitter.com/jqU8EdnNp4 — LBC (@LBC) September 1, 2025

Nailed it.

They did it for Brexit & we, EU citizens, were demonised, hounded & discriminated against. We left in droves. Brexit happened. Nothing changed for the British lower classes.

10 years on they're doing it again. The scapegoats have changed. Now leave the ECHR. Nothing will change. https://t.co/MdazWaGaxJ pic.twitter.com/SPBvqFxh0t — V. PhD @inlimbov.bsky.social (@InLimboV) September 1, 2025

Bravo James, — Edward Pacey (@EdwardPacey) September 1, 2025

So true. Yet, without looking on here..there'll be masses of tweets defending the wealthy 'establishment'. Blaming immigrants (not Tories) for their poverty. — GlenntaylorFineArt (@GlenntaylorArt) September 1, 2025

This . — Justin Pearson (@justinwpearson) September 2, 2025

Not everyone agreed, obviously, but the eye-opening tone of their language made them unsuitable to share here. Here’s just a flavour.

We can see it with our own eyes you utter pillock Daily stories of horrific crimes against women and girls. Crimes that you would rarely, if ever find white Brits commiting, these savages commit with regularity — Leftwaffen-Watch ⬜️ (@LeftwaffenWatch) September 1, 2025

They should ring in to O’Brien’s show tomorrow. Rather proves his point for him we reckon.



