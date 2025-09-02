Videos immigration james o'brien lbc

James O’Brien on why institutional racism is a ‘posh process’ is a fascinating, important watch

John Plunkett. Updated September 2nd, 2025

Such is the state of politics (and our mini roundabouts) in the UK today that we had to check the calendar to make sure we hadn’t travelled back to the 1970s.

And the only way we could be sure was that the calendar was on our phone.

Anyway, as bigots feel empowered to say how they feel and do what they like, LBC presenter James O’Brien shared his thoughts on this process, and why institutional racism is a ‘posh process’.

And it’s a fascinating, important watch.

Nailed it.

Not everyone agreed, obviously, but the eye-opening tone of their language made them unsuitable to share here. Here’s just a flavour.

They should ring in to O’Brien’s show tomorrow. Rather proves his point for him we reckon.


