Garron Noone’s NSFW views on noisy phone use on public transport may be the most relatable thing you watch today

Entertainment Garron Noone

Every time the public are asked about the things that really get their goat, the public use of speakerphones, video calls and playing loud media are always a top answer.

The news that Ireland will make listening to music without headphones on the train subject to a hefty fine brought joy to the heart of TikTok’s favourite sweary commentator – Garron Noone.

We can’t see many people coming out in defence of these noisy reprobates, and they were certainly on Team Garron in the comments.

1.

PHONE CALLS ON SPEAKERPHONE!!!!! ARE YOU HAVING A LAUGH!?

Ginger

2.

When did half of everybody decide to stop using headphones/earbuds?

Stiofan

3.

I need to move to Ireland.

Cath

4.

speakerphone is worse- put it to your ear you’re not on The Apprentice!!!

Claire

5.

Oh Garron, those trains are nothing compared to my place of work where I sit next to the loudest talker in the world! Where’s the fine for this?

KPB

6.

when I was in london a couple years ago this bro was having a v loud conversation over speaker and when he got up I saw his airpod case drop out of his pocket as he was walking out the door and I feel like that was some kind of karmic justice.



7.

I’m glad we are now addressing the real issues of the people!!

Jantastiko

8.

We have Quiet Cars on my local rail. You may only speak in low tones, no video calls, no music without earphones. They started with just 1 car out of 3. Now it’s 2 out of 3. It’s lovely!

MissyMoFo

9.

I’m too irish to be listening to music out loud on the train let alone to take a phonecall cos there’s people around. I’d be mortified.

Annie

10.

Preach brother!

John McGrath

11.

My music isn’t acceptable in my head let alone out loud in public.

Shemzaaa

12.

Rules on any public transport. Audio played out loud? Ur kicked off at the next stop & banned from getting back on. EVER. That’ll teach um!

kittyd

13.

This needs to come to London. I got threatened on a bus because I told someone to turn the music down because he was playing it so loud I couldn’t hear my partner talk, who was sitting right next to me.

jozzette

14.

This should be a global rule!!

Ana

Alexa, what’s the definition of irony?

I’m torn now, someone played your tiktok out loud…



READ MORE

Garron Noone called out the internet’s container obsession in the most satisfyingly sweary way

Source Garron Noone Image Screengrab