‘He’s my ex now lol’ – 14 brave souls shared the wildest things their spouses ever did and it’s a proper jaw-dropper

Ah, marriage, the sacred bond where two people vow to love and honor each other until they eventually drive each other completely insane.

Recently, someone on Reddit asked married folks to dish on their spouses. Let’s just say people did not hold back.

‘Married people of reddit, whats the craziest thing your spouse has done?’

The answers range from “adorably unhinged” to “how are you still legally married?” (In some cases, the simple answer to the latter is, “they’re not.”) We rounded up the best answers to make you feel a whole lot better about your own relationship, or lack therof.

1.

Once my spouse tried to surprise me by making a three-course dinner… and set off the fire alarm three times in a row.

Own_Account6984

2.

Told me he was having an affair with a coworker… 30 minutes after we signed 30-year mortgage documents. He’s my ex now lol.

rerackyourweights

3.

Bought a product called lax a tea. Told me all excited he was going to drink it to de stress and relax. I tell him that is NOT going to relax what you think it will…

thingmom

4.

He blows his nose in dirty clothes as to not waste paper. It’s beyond gross.

antsmomma1

5.

Several years ago, my spouse and I were doing our civic duty and voting. I was up first and headed into my booth.

A moment later, he walked into the booth next to mine. I finished up and stood waiting for him to come out when I heard him giggling. Another moment later, he appeared and we walked to the car.

Several weeks later, I open the mailbox to find a letter addressed to my spouse. From the county clerk. I texted him at work to let him know and he asked me to open it, both of us assuming it had something to do with the fact he was a notary. I opened the letter, read it, and texted him back. ‘Did you write in your name during the election we just voted in?’, he replied, ‘Why, did I win? Lol’.

I sent him a pic of the certificate with his name on it, declaring him an elected member of the county commission, ‘Yes.’… ‘ – Uh…wtf… oops’.

When he was voting all those weeks ago, he noticed no one was running for that position and thought it would be funny to vote for himself. After all my laughing subsided, he asked me what I thought he should do. I told him it wouldn’t be funny if he didn’t commit. So he signed the paperwork and served on the county commission. It was a four year term.

Salyss

6.

Cheated with a prostitute and then blamed me for letting him get a massage.

ans678

7.

My wife and I were in a traffic jam and I swear to god I shit my pants, and she responds in a way I’d never expect. She shit HER pants to make me feel better.

VinceVaugnsPants