Rob Schneider thanked God for ending vaccine mandates in Florida and got roasted so bad it’s painful

You may recognize Rob Schneider from the background of a bunch of Adam Sandler movies. The guy who screams “You can do it!” once a movie every three years has eked out enough of a living over the last few decades – well, that’s what it feels like – to stay in the public eye. This is an unfortunate development.

But all those Sandler movies don’t appear to have done much for his mind. Indeed, his most recent rantings demonstrate his unwavering support for the ban on vaccine mandates, which he perceived to be an act of the Lord Almighty.

I have prayed to God for this medical tyranny to please come to an end.

And in FLORIDA, my prayers have been answered! #NoVaccineMandates https://t.co/8lt4qeMfZI — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) September 3, 2025

Lucky for us, there are actually funny people on Twitter. And they showed up in droves to roast Schneider back to his pew to send up more prayers. Here are the best of the best.

Love the idea of God answering a prayer like, “Okay, but only in Florida.” https://t.co/PryiDvOt3Q — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) September 3, 2025

Please move there if you don’t live there already. America begs of you … Florida is for you now more than ever. — Kristen (@kristengough) September 3, 2025

Florida is evidence there is no god — Alex Jewell (@bestfoodalex) September 4, 2025

Low-key sounds like the setup to a Rob Schneider movie Like if Bruce Almighty was a Happy Madison production — Jay (@BeardedJarl) September 3, 2025

You live in Arizona you fucking muppet — Don’t Be Mad (@YawnGetOverIt) September 4, 2025

I thought you died years ago, or was that just your career? — RB (@rbisrb) September 3, 2025

