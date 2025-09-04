Entertainment Florida rob schneider vaccines

Rob Schneider thanked God for ending vaccine mandates in Florida and got roasted so bad it’s painful

Saul Hutson. Updated September 4th, 2025

You may recognize Rob Schneider from the background of a bunch of Adam Sandler movies. The guy who screams “You can do it!” once a movie every three years has eked out enough of a living over the last few decades – well, that’s what it feels like – to stay in the public eye. This is an unfortunate development.

But all those Sandler movies don’t appear to have done much for his mind. Indeed, his most recent rantings demonstrate his unwavering support for the ban on vaccine mandates, which he perceived to be an act of the Lord Almighty.

Lucky for us, there are actually funny people on Twitter. And they showed up in droves to roast Schneider back to his pew to send up more prayers. Here are the best of the best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

