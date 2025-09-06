Politics RFK Jr. senate hearing vaccines

Robert F Kennedy’s utterly bizarre Senate appearance prompted no end of totally on-point mockery – make all these A++ responses avialable on prescription immediately

Saul Hutson. Updated September 6th, 2025

Whoo boy, did we have a doozy of a senate hearing yesterday. Perpetually congested Secretary of Health, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., took center stage to spew as much misinformation he could spit out of his phlegm-filled throat.

It was not pleasant for anybody.

We had RFK Jr. yelling at Senators:

Senators yelling at RFK Jr.:

We had arguments over easily Googled information:

We saw RFK Jr. ensnared in a web of his own bullshit:

We had breathing exercises:

Even TV doctor, Dr. Oz, came up:

All of which is to say, it went exactly as we all expected. At least we have Twitter. The responses online were spectacular.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

READ MORE
There’s a lot going on with RFK Jr.’s rock-climbing stunt with Dr. Oz – 19 hilarious responses that absolutely nailed it

Source: Twitter @SecKennedy