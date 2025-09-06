Robert F Kennedy’s utterly bizarre Senate appearance prompted no end of totally on-point mockery – make all these A++ responses avialable on prescription immediately

Politics RFK Jr. senate hearing vaccines

Whoo boy, did we have a doozy of a senate hearing yesterday. Perpetually congested Secretary of Health, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., took center stage to spew as much misinformation he could spit out of his phlegm-filled throat.

We became the sickest country in the world. I need to make sure this doesn’t happen again. pic.twitter.com/ihNBfyDWKd — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) September 4, 2025

It was not pleasant for anybody.

We had RFK Jr. yelling at Senators:

Still thinking about this mind-boggling exchange regarding the former CDC director today RFK JR: I told her that she had to resign because I asked her, “are you a trustworthy person?” and she said “no.” WARREN: What? pic.twitter.com/cVg5ZxKBb5 — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) September 4, 2025

Senators yelling at RFK Jr.:

Sen. Cantwell looked RFK Jr. dead in the eye and said: “You’re a charlatan. That’s what you are.” No euphemisms. No soft landing. Just the raw truth: RFK Jr. built his empire on snake oil and is now trying to run public health with the same con. pic.twitter.com/Crw6BiL2bP — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) September 4, 2025

We had arguments over easily Googled information:

WARNER: Do you accept the fact that 1 million Americans died from covid? RFK Jr: I don't know how many died WARNER: You're the secretary of health and human services. You don't have any idea how many Americans died from covid? RFK Jr: I don't think anybody knows that because… pic.twitter.com/C4Zj9xXD0r — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 4, 2025

We saw RFK Jr. ensnared in a web of his own bullshit:

truly incredible exchange just now Cassidy: "Do you agree with me that President Trump deserves a Nobel Prize for Operation Warp Speed?" RFK: "Absolutely." Cassidy: "But you just told Sen. Bennet that the Covid vaccine killed more people than Covid?"

pic.twitter.com/mAagnCZryJ — Peter Twinklage (@PeterTwinklage) September 4, 2025

We had breathing exercises:

LMAO — an aide seemingly tells RFK Jr to mute his mic and stop breathing like a total freak pic.twitter.com/rkJubIhtmU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 4, 2025

Even TV doctor, Dr. Oz, came up:

Bernie; So the entire medical and scientific community disagrees with you, who are your sources that agree with you? He actually said Dr. Oz with a straight face‼️ pic.twitter.com/R0weSrhLc8 — Meidas_Charise Lee (@charise_lee) September 4, 2025

All of which is to say, it went exactly as we all expected. At least we have Twitter. The responses online were spectacular.

1.

RFK is probably the unhelathiest looking man I've ever seen in a suit. He looks like the claymation California raisins. The snorting and grunting when he breathes. The red faced sweat of anger. Weird twitches and glitches in his face when he thinks. It's very unsettling. — Tyler Black, MD (@tylerblack32) September 4, 2025

2.

Why is RFK Jr breathing like Darth Vader during this entire hearing and twitching, fidgeting and shaking constantly? https://t.co/IraFO43KZC — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 4, 2025

3.

can we please get a redder guy looking into this? https://t.co/wyg3QOV6t6 — rob (@ok_but_still) September 4, 2025

4.

[Guy who looks and sounds like absolute dog shit] Everyone else is sick https://t.co/NlE42mJguc — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) September 4, 2025

5.

He looks like a baseball glove that got left out in the rain — Rob (@robperara) September 5, 2025

6.

I only take medical advice from sun-scorched men who sound like they're gargling lava — nighttalker (@theenighttalker) September 4, 2025

7.

8.

Live look at RFK Jr testifying on Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/VArbHNZmqH — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) September 4, 2025

9.

I’m waiting for the point where RFK Jr. demands restaurants take down all the “Employees Must Wash Hands” signs and the dumbest people on Earth then saying, “Thank you sir for going against the medical and food safety establishment” — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) September 4, 2025

10.

can't see it but i'm assuming he's wearing jeans here. — Gord (@CharlesWagen) September 4, 2025

11.

Big dilemma for this Senate hearing:

I can’t stand listening to RFK Jr’s voice but if I hit mute his captions look like: pic.twitter.com/CBwLRaDG0E — Dan Przygoda (@dprzygoda) September 4, 2025

