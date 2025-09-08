Just when you thought you couldn’t love him more, Peter Crouch wowed the internet as the world’s tallest football mascot

Celebrity Peter crouch

Just because you have 42 England caps and have been a star striker for Liverpool, Spurs and Aston Villa – to name just a few – doesn’t mean you have any special talent at fantasy football, as the great Peter Crouch recently demonstrated.

The retired forward and star of the hit That Peter Crouch Podcast shared this slightly baffling and very funny clip on Twitter.

Having the best day at Farnham Town today as mascot @PeterCrouchPod pic.twitter.com/YRHfDi9Nau — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) September 6, 2025

Striding out onto the pitch at Memorial Ground in Surrey as what must surely be the world’s tallest mascot, he actually looked delighted to be doing his bit for non-league Farnham Town, whose supporters must have had the surprise of their lives. The appearance was his very funny forfeit for having come bottom of his fantasy football league.

Even better – when the other mascots stood in front of their players …so did Peter Crouch.

Peter Crouch leads out non-league team Farnham Town as a mascot… Punishment for finishing bottom of his fantasy football league last season @FarnhamTownFC pic.twitter.com/ZTfyjNV8fV — Sky Sports (@SkySports) September 6, 2025

Farnham Town’s Jack Dean had second thoughts about that.

My Saturday was better than yours. Absolute pleasure to walk out with the big man, should of got him to stand by the side of me @FarnhamTownFC @petercrouch @PeterCrouchPod pic.twitter.com/LyWBYxUcjZ — Jack Dean (@Jack_Dean7) September 7, 2025

The big man’s presence will have done wonders for the club’s ticket sales.

What a great day for the club, manic but great fun for all those involved behind the scenes. For me this picture says it all, packed ground and those who couldn’t get in gaining vantage points from areas outside the fences. Love non league football, love @FarnhamTownFC pic.twitter.com/M4W3Ib63WN — Matthew Driver (@matthewdriver07) September 7, 2025

Here are a few of the best reactions we spotted.

1.

Anything to avoid paying for a ticket — Richie The Online Chaplain✝️ (@aim4thelight) September 7, 2025

2.

I said it about Dion Dublin last night and the same thing extends to Peter Crouch. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone on here with a bad word to say about the bloke. A national treasure. https://t.co/KsbFBeaHM2 — HLTCO (@HLTCO) September 7, 2025

3.

this guy could not have put more effort in to making today fun. went out of his way to make unforgettable memories for hundreds of local kids. a humble, honest, genuinely top bloke. thanks pete. https://t.co/phfEqvqJaT — Tom (@tom_ftfc) September 6, 2025

4.

This made me giggle. Our son held your hand as he walked out as a mascot at Stoke. We were all so excited. Brought back happy memories but you also just made us laugh — Sam Jones (@SamJonesMiller) September 7, 2025

5.

Did the hand holding and everything lol — Lengest (@Lengest1) September 7, 2025

6.

This guy is so funny. https://t.co/ygqqkDgb1A — Lovro Papež (@slovenianGooner) September 7, 2025

7.

can’t even see the player behind him — MDX (@Iambjhay1) September 6, 2025

8.

HIM HOLDING HIS HAND HAS DONE ME https://t.co/Et70KIPglI — em (@rodrisgrealish) September 7, 2025

9.

Hi @Everton, how do I apply to be a match day mascot please? Thanks https://t.co/s8S3GsGad7 — Warren (@WD1878) September 6, 2025

10.

This is the greatest video in the internet currently https://t.co/KeNREhUbJA — Megat Terawis (@LutfilLeHadi) September 7, 2025

11.

This is so funny can't wait to listen to all of his podcasts this week discussing it. @petercrouch — Kenan (@kennyB_13) September 6, 2025

12.

Bloody hell, he's big he's red his feet stick out the bed! — CrazyBeardy (Crazy/Beardy) (@DominicStar73) September 6, 2025

The ever-entertaining Specsavers had a question.

Which one is you — Specsavers (@Specsavers) September 6, 2025

Oh, and in case you were wondering, Farnham Town only scraped a 2-2 draw against Sholing, so perhaps he wasn’t all that lucky for them after all.

You can find That Peter Crouch Podcast in the usual places, including YouTube and Spotify.

