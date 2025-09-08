Celebrity Peter crouch

Just when you thought you couldn’t love him more, Peter Crouch wowed the internet as the world’s tallest football mascot

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 8th, 2025

Just because you have 42 England caps and have been a star striker for Liverpool, Spurs and Aston Villa – to name just a few – doesn’t mean you have any special talent at fantasy football, as the great Peter Crouch recently demonstrated.

The retired forward and star of the hit That Peter Crouch Podcast shared this slightly baffling and very funny clip on Twitter.

Striding out onto the pitch at Memorial Ground in Surrey as what must surely be the world’s tallest mascot, he actually looked delighted to be doing his bit for non-league Farnham Town, whose supporters must have had the surprise of their lives. The appearance was his very funny forfeit for having come bottom of his fantasy football league.

Even better – when the other mascots stood in front of their players …so did Peter Crouch.

Farnham Town’s Jack Dean had second thoughts about that.

The big man’s presence will have done wonders for the club’s ticket sales.

Here are a few of the best reactions we spotted.

The ever-entertaining Specsavers had a question.

Oh, and in case you were wondering, Farnham Town only scraped a 2-2 draw against Sholing, so perhaps he wasn’t all that lucky for them after all.

You can find That Peter Crouch Podcast in the usual places, including YouTube and Spotify.

Source Peter Crouch Image Screengrab, Screengrab