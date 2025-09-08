Politics jobs report kevin hassert

This Trump loyalist’s cringeworthy effort to explain away the terrible jobs figures is a masterclass in desperate deflection

Saul Hutson. Updated September 8th, 2025

Nothing is more cleansing for the soul than watching a conservative try to grapple with actual statistics and data live on Fox News.

The latest case in point: Kevin Hassert, the director of the National Economic Council, bumbling through a response to a very damning jobs report.

The nervous smile never leaves his face, but don’t let it distract from the flop sweat.

Hassert starts with the bogus claim that the numbers will be “revised up” by 70,000 jobs… soon. He blames Joe Biden a couple times. He deflects away from the fact that the June and July revisions actually revised down. Just a stellar performance playing all the hits.

Bonus points for the landscaping crew not even bothering to stop for Hassert’s live TV hit and just mowing through in the background.

Let’s see if the public bought it. (Narrator: They did not.)

Source: Twitter @atrupar