This Trump loyalist’s cringeworthy effort to explain away the terrible jobs figures is a masterclass in desperate deflection

Nothing is more cleansing for the soul than watching a conservative try to grapple with actual statistics and data live on Fox News.

The latest case in point: Kevin Hassert, the director of the National Economic Council, bumbling through a response to a very damning jobs report.

FOX: The August jobs report wasn’t the number you wanted. How come? KEVIN HASSETT: The BLS has been struggling with bad response rates FOX: So it’s their fault? HASSETT: Well I’m saying we expect this number will be revised up FOX: The revisions for June and July were lower pic.twitter.com/vMEBIG9Tok — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 5, 2025

The nervous smile never leaves his face, but don’t let it distract from the flop sweat.

Hassert starts with the bogus claim that the numbers will be “revised up” by 70,000 jobs… soon. He blames Joe Biden a couple times. He deflects away from the fact that the June and July revisions actually revised down. Just a stellar performance playing all the hits.

Bonus points for the landscaping crew not even bothering to stop for Hassert’s live TV hit and just mowing through in the background.

Let’s see if the public bought it. (Narrator: They did not.)

When the numbers look bad, blame the statisticians and not the bad policies and people who implement them. Kevin Hassett can’t have it both ways. You can’t discredit the Bureau of Labor Statistics one minute and then hope for their data to magically vindicate your narrative the… — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) September 5, 2025

Kevin Hassett’s smarmy smile as he lies and spits out words tells you that he will say anything to spin the situation to some kind of positive for Cankles McTacoTits. — The Possum Politic (@PossumPolitic) September 5, 2025

the Bullshit never ends for trump admin — EJW (@TedWilcox7) September 5, 2025

Excuses

Excuses

Excuses He blamed everyone except Trump. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) September 5, 2025

I guess since they fired the last one from BLS, they can’t use that excuse again. Now it’s on businesses for not responding to the surveys. — Kimberly ️ (@KimberlySuth) September 5, 2025

However bad and embarrassing the news may be, Hassett’s shameless smirk is a constant — Manu (@_manuvers) September 5, 2025

Hassett’s job strategy: deny the scoreboard and wait for the referee to change the score — War Updates FC (@k_c_shivansh) September 5, 2025

ALWAYS with this clown’s buffoonish smiley, laughing responses to anything. It’s like any bad news he talks about with condescension to the audience or the expert analysts that report the data (that he doesn’t like). It’s pathetic. — StlyDanSucks (@SteelyDanSux) September 5, 2025

revisions keep getting worse but hassett wants to blame response rates classic deflection — UncleSam (@unclesam_001) September 5, 2025

These assholes sit around the gold rooms of the White House and have absolutely no clue what’s going on in America. — THE cocker spaniel (@Dog_Courageous) September 5, 2025

How do they keep the lies straight? — Maple Leaf in Vegas (@deserthockey26) September 5, 2025

Translation: don’t trust the real numbers until we completely manipulate them to look favorable. What a f*cking clown show. — GeronimoBPM (@GeronimoBPM) September 5, 2025

Grinning is the “tell” when he lies. And he grins a lot. — Robert Taylor (@unrealbobtaylor) September 5, 2025

He could be announcing the death of a loved one and he would still shit-eating-grin his way through the interview. — (@Metrodork) September 5, 2025

