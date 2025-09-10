Allison Pearson said Nigel Farage was more of a patriot than Keir Starmer will ever be and of all the A++ comebacks this person surely said it best

Politics allison pearson nigel farage

To the world now of Allison Pearson, the once upon a time Late Show favourite (one for younger readers there) turned Daily Telegraph columnist and much, much else besides.

We mention her because Pearson reckons Nigel Farage is more of a patriot than Keir Starmer will ever be. Here’s what she had to say about the Reform UK leader.

Nigel Farage has more patriotism in his ring finger than Keir Starmer has in his whole desiccated, globalist, Davos-loving being.

The people know which political leader is for the British – and it’s not Starmer! @Nigel_Farage @reformparty_uk — Allison Pearson (@AllisonPearson) September 8, 2025

And while it prompted no end of entirely on-point replies …

Yeah, so patriotic he flew to another country’s legislature to go have a big old moan about the UK while wearing his corporate sponsor’s pin. Pull the other one. https://t.co/U8Fwt5ar7N — The Bear (@BearlyPolitics) September 9, 2025

How do you deal with shit like this? Farage's behaviour is very clear. He works to benefit himself and his paymasters. His actions are and have been anti-British for years. Yet still clowns like this have this viewpoint. It's incredible. Not a critical thought or braincell. https://t.co/12eKf1xMYi — David Carslaw (@Davedaveydave) September 9, 2025

Farage deserves a medal for his patriotism, shame its the Order of Lenin…https://t.co/pQwA6rAw4x — Nathan Dennis (@nathansldennis) September 9, 2025

… we reckon this person said it best.

'Patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel' Allison.

Samuel Johnson, 1775. — paul giles (@PGSW14) September 8, 2025

That is misquoted. It’s pro patriotism — Allison Pearson (@AllisonPearson) September 8, 2025

No, it's not.

The quote criticises false patriotism, by suggesting that it can be a tool for demagogues and corrupt individuals to gain support by playing on people's emotions and national loyalty when they have no other credible arguments or legitimate claims.

That is Farage. — Kenny (@piltonjambo) September 8, 2025

Nigel was vilified for 20 year for speaking up for Britian and the British people,he put up with being called every horrible name going by starmer and his like, yet they don't give a for the British people and the country.Nigel is a true patriot starmer is a davos puppet. — Kym (@Kym1347140) September 8, 2025

He hasnt been speaking up for the British people and Britain though, stop chatting nonsense. Every chance he gets hes out on some TV channel telling everybody how awful Britain is.

True patriots don't divide people they unite people from different backgrounds for common good — Wright All Along (@mr_wright_54321) September 9, 2025

Nailed it.

