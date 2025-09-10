Politics allison pearson nigel farage

Allison Pearson said Nigel Farage was more of a patriot than Keir Starmer will ever be and of all the A++ comebacks this person surely said it best

Poke Reporter. Updated September 10th, 2025

To the world now of Allison Pearson, the once upon a time Late Show favourite (one for younger readers there) turned Daily Telegraph columnist and much, much else besides.

We mention her because Pearson reckons Nigel Farage is more of a patriot than Keir Starmer will ever be. Here’s what she had to say about the Reform UK leader.

And while it prompted no end of entirely on-point replies …

… we reckon this person said it best.

Nailed it.

