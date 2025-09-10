Trump’s ‘border czar’ had quite the tantrum after being asked about his department ‘disappearing people’ – 15 top reactions

Politics ice MSNBC Tom Homan

Anyone employed within the Trump administration knows their way around a gaslighting press appearance. Deny, deny, deny. Lie, lie, lie. Raise voice. Rinse, lather, repeat.

Border czar, Tom Homan, was executing the playbook nearly perfectly on MSNBC until host Mika Brzezinski put on the press. After Homan’s first non-answer, Brzezinski kept pushing and asking for data. When Homan couldn’t provide any concrete facts, she asked again. That when Homan lost it.

Credit to Mika Brzezinski for not putting up with Tom Homan's BS this morning. This was a hard-hitting interview. pic.twitter.com/Tkt4i5vVP6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 9, 2025

The term “disappearing people” really strikes a nerve with Homan. It is also, unfortunately, the most accurate description of what is happening right now with ICE agents around the country.

The border czar (a completely made up role, for what it’s worth) seems to think that denying that ICE is doing anything wrong, evidence be damned, will make resistance to the group disappear. Hopefully more networks will take this approach as the current administration continues to present its beliefs as facts. If the comments are any indication, the act seems to be wearing a bit thin.

Homan got a little to upset for someone who isn’t doing anything wrong — Dominic Favazzo (@FavazzoDom63444) September 9, 2025

Incredible! She did a fantastic job confronting him! — Lucas Sanders ️ (@LucasSa56947288) September 9, 2025

Disappearing people = not giving due process. It's as simple as that. And the Trump admin is making a habit of it especially towards Hispanic immigrants. — John Polonis (@TheJohnnyp21) September 9, 2025

“Thank you for coming on the show” Mika “You got it” Homan He got hammered and he knows it. What a dick. Also, Spit out that white supremacist chew in your mouth prior to doing an interview on MSM. — KeepCalmandVOTE ☮️ ✌ (@keepcalm_BetoOn) September 9, 2025

I have no doubt that when this Trump era is over people like Tom Holman are going to go to prison — J.Simon (@jason_simon11) September 9, 2025

When the system gaslights, Mika brings the torch. — War Updates FC (@k_c_shivansh) September 9, 2025

He really doesn't liked the word "disappeared" so that means we must keep using it. — superlorna69 (@superlorna69) September 9, 2025

I wish everyone would question Trump Administration officials like Mika did this morning. It was very satisfying. Too many reporters allow these people to get away with absurd statements and flat-out lies. — SherriM (@SherriMichaux) September 9, 2025

Full credit to @Morning_Joe Mika Brezinski for advocating for America while Tom rants and shows the country what extremism does to a person. — springermaine (@SpringerMaine1) September 9, 2025

Rather than performing their duties as intended, he sounds more racist. It's a power trip for him. He just walks around clearing the streets of non-white people. Even if you are a citizen, you will be arrested because you are not white. Tell me I'm wrong. — Lu (@LadiesKnM) September 9, 2025

How about 'it is not for ICE, or the Police, to determine whether the law has been broken, that is for a court of law' – it's called DUE PROCESS — Tnetennba #StandswithUkraine #NAFO (@Tw4ter) September 9, 2025

It’s nice to see some pushback, now if Joe would follow suit and pushback against some of the other guests lies then maybe it would be worth watching his show again. — Jennifer Kimball (@dontpanic41xxx) September 9, 2025

Homan's marble mouth makes my ears bleed — have to mute or switch channels every time! — Social✽Fly (@socflyny) September 9, 2025

Glad she didn't put up with his bullshit — cathy strauss (@cathystrauss4) September 9, 2025

