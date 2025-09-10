Politics ice MSNBC Tom Homan

Trump’s ‘border czar’ had quite the tantrum after being asked about his department ‘disappearing people’ – 15 top reactions

Saul Hutson. Updated September 10th, 2025

Anyone employed within the Trump administration knows their way around a gaslighting press appearance. Deny, deny, deny. Lie, lie, lie. Raise voice. Rinse, lather, repeat.

Border czar, Tom Homan, was executing the playbook nearly perfectly on MSNBC until host Mika Brzezinski put on the press. After Homan’s first non-answer, Brzezinski kept pushing and asking for data. When Homan couldn’t provide any concrete facts, she asked again. That when Homan lost it.

The term “disappearing people” really strikes a nerve with Homan. It is also, unfortunately, the most accurate description of what is happening right now with ICE agents around the country.

The border czar (a completely made up role, for what it’s worth) seems to think that denying that ICE is doing anything wrong, evidence be damned, will make resistance to the group disappear. Hopefully more networks will take this approach as the current administration continues to present its beliefs as facts. If the comments are any indication, the act seems to be wearing a bit thin.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

READ MORE
JD Vance tried to praise Donald Trump for his ‘Marine Corps-style leadership’ and he couldn’t even finish his sentence without fact-checking himself into a magnificent self-own

Source: Twitter @atrupar