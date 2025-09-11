Politics charlie kirk Fox News

Fox News anchor Jesse Waters said he was going to ‘avenge’ Charlie Kirk’s death and it’s a terrifying snapshot of where America finds itself right now

Saul Hutson. Updated September 11th, 2025

Charlie Kirk was assassinated while making a public speaking appearance yesterday. It was a horrible act and, as of this writing, we still don’t know who did it.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t stopped some people from going immediately on the offensive. One of those people is Fox News anchor Jesse Watters. Watters amped up his angry rhetoric in the wake of the shooting and called to attack the politicians, media, and ‘rats’ out there responsible for this heinous act.

He seems to be blaming a specific type of person. (Liberal leaning.) And he stokes the flames by claiming that this is a war. (It is definitely not.)

There is no good ending here if this is the approach Americans are going to take to this incident. And Twitter was nodding along vehemently.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2