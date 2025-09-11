Fox News anchor Jesse Waters said he was going to ‘avenge’ Charlie Kirk’s death and it’s a terrifying snapshot of where America finds itself right now

Politics charlie kirk Fox News

Charlie Kirk was assassinated while making a public speaking appearance yesterday. It was a horrible act and, as of this writing, we still don’t know who did it.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t stopped some people from going immediately on the offensive. One of those people is Fox News anchor Jesse Watters. Watters amped up his angry rhetoric in the wake of the shooting and called to attack the politicians, media, and ‘rats’ out there responsible for this heinous act.

Fox News’ Jesse Watters says “we’re gonna avenge Charlie [Kirk’s] death.” “Everybody’s accountable. And we’re watching … the politicians, the media, and all these rats out there. This can never happen again. It ends now.” pic.twitter.com/4BYsnjm7NW — The Recount (@therecount) September 10, 2025

He seems to be blaming a specific type of person. (Liberal leaning.) And he stokes the flames by claiming that this is a war. (It is definitely not.)

There is no good ending here if this is the approach Americans are going to take to this incident. And Twitter was nodding along vehemently.

“Avenge”? What is wrong with you? This kind of talk is how we got here in the first place. You’re as guilty in driving division as anyone out there. Shame on you.@JesseBWatters — Kimberly ️ (@KimberlySuth) September 10, 2025

This is outrageous, ridiculous rhetoric. I realize Watters is paid to be an attack dog, but this is the exact opposite of what any American committed to democracy should be saying right now. https://t.co/1ddjpuNm2w — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) September 11, 2025

“We’re gonna avenge Charlie Kirk’s death.” – Jesse B Waters Holy fuck @FoxNews You ok with your anchor starting a civil war? https://t.co/KRsScBqC2E — CoffeyTimeNews (@CoffeyTimeNews) September 11, 2025

I’m sure Jesse Waters had this same type of energy/rhetoric for this women who was murdered by a Trump supporter. pic.twitter.com/EO0YySoGi9 — History Matters (@politicallatino) September 10, 2025

Jesse Watters made an entire career around stoking division. He failed to mention the Republican terrorist who murdered Democratic politicians a few weeks ago. — Paul Nun (@paulspadenun) September 10, 2025

It’s this type rhetoric that fuels the stupidity. When the inevitable consequences of the rhetoric manifests, the person spewing it will be somewhere shielded and/or protected while those gullible enough to act on the rhetoric fend for themselves. — G (@SavageGent__) September 10, 2025

