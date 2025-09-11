Stephen Colbert sombre response to Charlie Kirk’s shooting was like a grown-up had entered a room full of conservatives and it’s an important, essential watch

Politics charlie kirk stephen colbert

As the country continues to grapple with the murder of Charlie Kirk, we are seeing more reactions from prominent figures across the political landscape.

Late night TV host, Stephen Colbert, had already taped yesterday’s episode when the news about Kirk broke. Colbert delivered a brief cold open to play before the episode.

It was genuine, heartfelt, and to the point. He expressed concern for Kirk’s family and the future of America. He hoped that this was not the beginning of a new era of political violence.

Stephen Colbert reacted to the killing of Charlie Kirk in a somber open for tonight’s Late Show. pic.twitter.com/B6aT9hUyaW — LateNighter (@latenightercom) September 11, 2025

“We here at The Late Show learned that Charlie Kirk, a prominent right-wing activist, was k*lled at a speaking engagement in Utah. Our condolences go out to his family and all of his loved ones. “I’m old enough to personally remember the political violence of the 1960s. And I hope it is obvious to everyone in America that political violence does not solve any of our political differences. Political violence only leads to more political violence. And I pray with all my heart that this is the aberrant action of a madman and not a sign of things to come.”

A level-headed response to a horrible incident. Some viewers even appreciated the sentiment:

Absolutely… political violence doesn’t stop the problem. It makes it worse! So stop the incessant shootings! — Prisy ✨ (@prisy1000) September 11, 2025

Surprising but important words from Colbert. He’s right—political violence doesn’t solve anything, it only multiplies tragedy. No matter our differences, America can’t afford to go down that road again. — OGpetrus (@OGpetrus12) September 11, 2025

Meanwhile, on Fox News, prominent anchor Jesse Watters had a different take. Watters stoked anger and took sides. He aggressively blamed “they,” whoever that is, and challenged his viewers to do something about it, to “avenge” the shooting.

Fox Host Jesse Watters: They are at war with us. Whether we want to accept it or not, they are at war with us. And what are we going to do about it? pic.twitter.com/udchy80Jeh — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) September 10, 2025

Two different takes on a heartbreaking moment in the country. Only time will tell which approach America takes.

