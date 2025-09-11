Politics charlie kirk stephen colbert

Stephen Colbert sombre response to Charlie Kirk’s shooting was like a grown-up had entered a room full of conservatives and it’s an important, essential watch

Saul Hutson. Updated September 11th, 2025

As the country continues to grapple with the murder of Charlie Kirk, we are seeing more reactions from prominent figures across the political landscape.

Late night TV host, Stephen Colbert, had already taped yesterday’s episode when the news about Kirk broke. Colbert delivered a brief cold open to play before the episode.

It was genuine, heartfelt, and to the point. He expressed concern for Kirk’s family and the future of America. He hoped that this was not the beginning of a new era of political violence.

“We here at The Late Show learned that Charlie Kirk, a prominent right-wing activist, was k*lled at a speaking engagement in Utah. Our condolences go out to his family and all of his loved ones.

“I’m old enough to personally remember the political violence of the 1960s. And I hope it is obvious to everyone in America that political violence does not solve any of our political differences. Political violence only leads to more political violence. And I pray with all my heart that this is the aberrant action of a madman and not a sign of things to come.”

A level-headed response to a horrible incident. Some viewers even appreciated the sentiment:

Meanwhile, on Fox News, prominent anchor Jesse Watters had a different take. Watters stoked anger and took sides. He aggressively blamed “they,” whoever that is, and challenged his viewers to do something about it, to “avenge” the shooting.

Two different takes on a heartbreaking moment in the country. Only time will tell which approach America takes.

