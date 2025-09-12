17 memorable celebrity quotes that range from the sublime to the ridiculous
From time to time, someone says something that sticks in your head – whether because it’s so profound, funny or ridiculous.
It’s going to be a long time before we forget where we were when we heard Donald Trump say “They’re eating the dogs.”, for example, or when Joe Lycett told Laura Kuenssberg “I’m actually very right-wing and I loved it.”
Pop Base wanted to know about those quotes, so they threw it out to Twitter/X.
Name your favorite quote by a celebrity.
— Pop Base (@PopBase) September 9, 2024
Some of these were familiar – others not so much. All of them, we thought, were well worth sharing.
1.
https://t.co/R4A3zr3WRQ pic.twitter.com/WI8ftSBim6
— Sooz Kempner is going on tour! L I N K I N B I O (@SoozUK) September 12, 2024
2.
One of many classic quotes by Mr Noel Gallagher. pic.twitter.com/dD11swI1zQ
— FPL Wade Wilson (Stu) (@FPL_WadeWilson) September 12, 2024
3.
prince has a lot of bangers but this one always makes me lol, the fact he was talking about CORK is just cherry on top https://t.co/4SQr1MYJUR pic.twitter.com/1cl66kkz6Q
— Eoin Ó Catháin (@EoinKeane101) September 12, 2024
4.
https://t.co/EUB5gOdAow pic.twitter.com/jnyi4uNRZK
— Jorge Molina (@colormejorge) September 12, 2024
5.
https://t.co/TNLNW3xNII pic.twitter.com/g3E6FrpdUH
— xena’s lesbian contingent. (@witchplague) September 18, 2024
6.
Just one of the iconic tweets by Rihanna pic.twitter.com/87G8jxlwxd
— paulie ⚓️ (@ratedpaulie) September 9, 2024
7.
A peepaw classic https://t.co/rDdHUq366V pic.twitter.com/TF45endvU4
— Andie (@ghostiesagain) September 11, 2024
8.
https://t.co/G3H7JYpUfG pic.twitter.com/pZ2yx35d4p
— savannah (@savbrads) September 12, 2024
9.
“i know how to get along with everybody but it doesn’t mean i like everybody” – pedro pascal https://t.co/Jv2obbecgj pic.twitter.com/NkySl9JydA
— irene. (@pascalcoded) September 10, 2024
10.
https://t.co/JfEMRiH6BD pic.twitter.com/SBt48ILuDp
— Rafa Sales Ross (@rafiews) September 12, 2024
11.
https://t.co/w4m9bKl0RE pic.twitter.com/iFkMm1EGQv
— Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) September 12, 2024
12.
https://t.co/DvGWKkXjMl pic.twitter.com/yFuDMuugIt
— The Gallifrey Cabaret (@gallycab) September 12, 2024
13.
I think about this Gwyneth Paltrow quote too often https://t.co/ayPYX1qYvC pic.twitter.com/FHUPFvIrAd
— ROSE LANI (@pradamercury) September 11, 2024
14.
https://t.co/moYA2NJ3iP pic.twitter.com/QGlbluCNFJ
— d. patrick rodgers (@dpatrickrodgers) September 12, 2024
15.
https://t.co/DPN6oI5gse pic.twitter.com/iDBW1vlLdY
— Em (@EmilyJBashforth) September 12, 2024
16.
Tom Waits, to the AV Club: I guess everybody knows me at the dump. https://t.co/uBI7pQZ3OK pic.twitter.com/GiOoDifyve
— Rob London (@rulerbulon) September 12, 2024
17.
https://t.co/y3z2JGPg9X pic.twitter.com/9Bxt2MiPBN
— the brotherhood of evil lesbians (@obiwormkenobi) September 12, 2024
There’s always room for another Prince quote.
Nothing beats Prince pic.twitter.com/mKOypXBqFX
— Duane Moore (@Duane1024) September 12, 2024
