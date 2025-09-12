You’d need a heart of stone not to be moved by this former ballerina with dementia, reliving Swan Lake when she hears the music

Life dance dementia

There is a a lot of evidence of the restorative power of music, albeit temporary, on people with many forms of dementia.

In 2019, a charity in Valencia, Asociacion Musica para Despertar – Association of Music for Awakening – played Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake to Alzheimer’s patient and former prima ballerina Marta Cinta González Saldaña.

Watch the effect it had on her.

The ballerina that she had been came to the fore once more. Absolutely stunning.

Although Marta passed away shortly after the video was recorded, the clip went viral on Twitter/X in 2024, setting off all kinds of emotional responses.

NYC Prima Ballerina with Alzheimer’s listens to Swan Lake and it all comes back. The most beautiful video you’ll see today. pic.twitter.com/zaIT9KpXJH — Restoring Your Faith in Humanity (@HumanityChad) September 4, 2024

I will never stop shouting about the miracle that is music therapy. And if you're moved/impressed by this video, watch the Documentary "Alive Inside – A Story of Music and Memory" from 2014. Read Musicophilia: Tales of Music and The Brain by Oliver Sacks. Music is MAGIC.

I worked in Dementia for over 25 yrs. I have seen people who cannot speak listen to a song and all of a sudden sing every single word of the song as soon as the song stops they go back to being unable to talk. The power of music must trigger a part of the brain that can kick into…

This is worth remembering.

Source The Alzheimer’s Research Association Image Screengrab