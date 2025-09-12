Life dance dementia

You’d need a heart of stone not to be moved by this former ballerina with dementia, reliving Swan Lake when she hears the music

Poke Staff. Updated September 12th, 2025

There is a a lot of evidence of the restorative power of music, albeit temporary, on people with many forms of dementia.

In 2019, a charity in Valencia, Asociacion Musica para Despertar – Association of Music for Awakening – played Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake to Alzheimer’s patient and former prima ballerina Marta Cinta González Saldaña.

Watch the effect it had on her.

The ballerina that she had been came to the fore once more. Absolutely stunning.

Although Marta passed away shortly after the video was recorded, the clip went viral on Twitter/X in 2024, setting off all kinds of emotional responses.

Here are some of them.

This is worth remembering.

Source The Alzheimer’s Research Association Image Screengrab