In the Tesla versus Fence contest, there was one clear winner. Hint – it wasn’t the Tesla

Life Funny fails Tesla

Supercar and hypercar collector Supercar_ron had an idea to film a series of challenges with a Tesla Cybertruck, beginning with driving it through the length of a fence.

Here’s how that worked out for him.

He explained –

“We were planning on doing a whole lot more cybertruck demolition this day but it had ended abruptly after the very first thing we did with the truck was run it into this fence. The truck literally ate the fence and resulted in what you see here.”

Well, that’s awkward – but not unexpected. Instagram users were very much here for it.

What kind of truck can’t even protect it’s most vital spots?

au9m3nt

Can take a bullet, breaks when it hits a plastic fence… Hahahah!

Did it get a check engine light?

hawk_drv

The craziest part of the video is the girl in the background going “oh is that gas?”

colby___white

Naturally, it found its way to Twitter/X – another thing that Elon Musk isn’t clothing in glory.

‍♂️ Social media 'influencers' planned to showcase a Cybertruck's prowess by having it demolish various objects. However, the tables turned when the truck itself was defeated on its very first challenge: taking on a fence. pic.twitter.com/YNRHaPIWDT — PiQ (@PiQSuite) September 8, 2024

The mockery was visible from SpaceX.

1.

Fortunately when off-roading you never need to worry about things like stumps, branches or large rocks. https://t.co/HltZRb2JOH — Mark Palko (@MarkPalko1) September 9, 2024

2.

what were they trying to show by doing this bc literally any pick up with a bash bar is taking down a vinyl fence lol https://t.co/RLf8vO5f4y — idk man (@3ThisGuy0) September 9, 2024

3.

We have to keep bullying Cybertruck owners into doing these sort of stunts. Also putting "influencers" in quotes is a nice little cherry on top. https://t.co/fuvIPhDur5 — Enron Hubbard (@Willhammer_40K) September 9, 2024

4.

I'll never stop laughing at how shit the Cybertruck is. And that everyone who makes these videos then still publish them. https://t.co/wtwyBrIC3q — Darshan Sanghrajka (@chiefchimpanzee) September 9, 2024

5.

This is actually so fucking funny https://t.co/5CuDDnYbzO — Mɑtt (@MattGlynne) September 9, 2024

We’ll leave this here.

Elon "I know more about manufacturing than anyone currently alive on Earth" Musk is a scam artist and everyone who bought a Cybertruck is a complete sucker. https://t.co/s8qviAQ2u3 — SherbetAlex (@InmanAlex) September 9, 2024

READ MORE

This cheap-looking solution to a stuck Tesla Cybertruck charger wasn’t what it seemed – it was worse

Source supercar_ron Image Screengrab