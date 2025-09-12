Life Funny fails Tesla

In the Tesla versus Fence contest, there was one clear winner. Hint – it wasn’t the Tesla

September 12th, 2025

Supercar and hypercar collector Supercar_ron had an idea to film a series of challenges with a Tesla Cybertruck, beginning with driving it through the length of a fence.

Here’s how that worked out for him.

He explained –

“We were planning on doing a whole lot more cybertruck demolition this day but it had ended abruptly after the very first thing we did with the truck was run it into this fence. The truck literally ate the fence and resulted in what you see here.”

Well, that’s awkward – but not unexpected. Instagram users were very much here for it.

What kind of truck can’t even protect it’s most vital spots?
au9m3nt

Can take a bullet, breaks when it hits a plastic fence… Hahahah!
Did it get a check engine light?
hawk_drv

The craziest part of the video is the girl in the background going “oh is that gas?”
colby___white

Naturally, it found its way to Twitter/X – another thing that Elon Musk isn’t clothing in glory.

The mockery was visible from SpaceX.

We’ll leave this here.

