The leader of UKIP just said ‘war has now been declared’ but it didn’t have quite the gravitas he was presumably aiming for – 13 A++ comebacks worth fighting for

The hunt goes on for the suspect in the shocking killing of Charlie Kirk (at the time of going to press) but that hasn’t stopped Donald Trump and his followers immediately blaming the ‘radical left’.

The blame game, such as it is, has also extended over this side of the Atlantic, where UKIP leader Nick Tenconi – no, us neither – got his mobile out to announce that ‘war has now been declared’.

Except whatever level of seriousness he was intending to aim for – presumably quite high – it fell short. Far short.

UKIP leader Nick Tenconi has declared war. This clip is actually funny, though. He tries to fake cry. pic.twitter.com/ra2EAxEoBH — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) September 11, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

who are these clowns going to war with? You don’t even know who killed him. Temu Jason Statham means business. https://t.co/AO2GoR1hOc — Freshy (@Freshyfab) September 11, 2025

3.

“We must defend ourselves..” he couldn’t defend himself from a plastic bag. — Adam (@AdzWhitcombe) September 11, 2025

4.

War on who? War on what? Perhaps he could be specific. — MsAlfieB #StoptheGenocide#BanYvetteCooper (@duduschka) September 11, 2025

5.

“Be right back love, just gonna talk into my phone camera on the street outside for a bit. Yeah, it’s about that American. I… yes, I know it’s near midnight love. See you in a min… what? No, I am not pretending to cry.” — CamdenWorks (@CamdenWorks) September 11, 2025

6.