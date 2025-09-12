Trump’s trade secretary said America’s boom time was coming – just not until next year – and it was a chinny reckon visible from the moon

Politics howard lutnick Jobs

U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, loves making promises his Administration can’t cash. The latest “wait a little longer, I promise” promise comes in regards to the (currently struggling) American jobs market.

Lutnick was praising his President on CNBC when he mentioned that we’re definitely going to see massive job growth next year. Sure, he’s said this stuff before, but this time he really means it.

Lutnick: “I would say the first quarter of next year will be the best quarter of construction jobs this country has ever seen, and that’s gonna roll all the way through ’26. So I think you’re gonna see GDP growth next year over 4%.” pic.twitter.com/yuDGBrTSMO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2025

Trump’s economy, you see, doesn’t actually start until next year.

Question: August job numbers weren't good. 22,000. What do you make of that? Lutnick: Our economy, the Donald Trump economy is coming in the beginning of next year… pic.twitter.com/yntn18ByEO — Acyn (@Acyn) September 12, 2025

Never let it be said the guy doesn’t love a moving target. That way, when he misses, he can just keep moving it and try again. He’s gotta hit a bullseye eventually, right?

The internet isn’t so sure…

1.

Next week, next month, next year, next term. — John Collins (@Logically_JC) September 11, 2025

2.

Trust me bro, just wait a year. It doesn’t matter if you’re unemployed or can’t afford groceries now, I totally promise it’ll get better in a year from now, scouts honor — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) September 11, 2025

3.

Lutnick said we’d be seeing 3% growth this quarter, last quarter. — Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) September 11, 2025

4.

GDP forecast: 4% growth, 96% disbelief. — The Tactical Dogout (Why don’t you follow? ) (@Shivansh_k_c) September 11, 2025

5.

They keep saying that but we are not buying it! They will never admit it’s their tariff policies that are hurting the economy! — Emre Yurttas (@emrey35) September 11, 2025

6.

The trend certainly does not look like that. — Vince Wilson (@VinceWilsonShow) September 11, 2025

7.