Trump’s trade secretary said America’s boom time was coming – just not until next year – and it was a chinny reckon visible from the moon

Saul Hutson. Updated September 12th, 2025

U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, loves making promises his Administration can’t cash. The latest “wait a little longer, I promise” promise comes in regards to the (currently struggling) American jobs market.

Lutnick was praising his President on CNBC when he mentioned that we’re definitely going to see massive job growth next year. Sure, he’s said this stuff before, but this time he really means it.

Trump’s economy, you see, doesn’t actually start until next year.

Never let it be said the guy doesn’t love a moving target. That way, when he misses, he can just keep moving it and try again. He’s gotta hit a bullseye eventually, right?

The internet isn’t so sure…

