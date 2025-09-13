Weird World Tommy Robinson

A Christian ultra-patriot has released a song to soundtrack the Unite the Kingdom movement and there’s not enough side-eye in the world

David Harris. Updated September 13th, 2025

As the flag fanatics headed to London on Saturday to try and ‘get are country back’, a Tommy Robinson superfan released a rousingly patriotic song to soundtrack the uprising.

It’s named for the movement, ‘Unite the Kingdom’, and its writer and singer Rikki Doolan is hoping it will top the charts.

Dare you listen?

While we can’t see Taylor Swift worrying too much about the rise of a hot new global talent, it’s fair to say the song does have literally a couple of fans after it was endorsed in the form of a re-tweet by Tommy Robinson, or whatever his name is today.

It’s also fair to say that the vast majority of comments were made by more discerning music fans and very entertaining they are too. And a little NSFW.

Many a true word is spoken in jest.

Source Rikki Doolan Image Screengrab