A Christian ultra-patriot has released a song to soundtrack the Unite the Kingdom movement and there’s not enough side-eye in the world

As the flag fanatics headed to London on Saturday to try and ‘get are country back’, a Tommy Robinson superfan released a rousingly patriotic song to soundtrack the uprising.

It’s named for the movement, ‘Unite the Kingdom’, and its writer and singer Rikki Doolan is hoping it will top the charts.

Dare you listen?

Lets Unite The Kingdom Saturday Sept 13th ✝️ pic.twitter.com/Mrm4HR409q — Rikki Doolan (@realrikkidoolan) September 10, 2025

While we can’t see Taylor Swift worrying too much about the rise of a hot new global talent, it’s fair to say the song does have literally a couple of fans after it was endorsed in the form of a re-tweet by Tommy Robinson, or whatever his name is today.

Omg rikki this is awesome — Britishcrumpetbutter (@CrumpetButter1) September 10, 2025

Absolutely brilliant — English Lioness (@english_lioness) September 10, 2025

It’s also fair to say that the vast majority of comments were made by more discerning music fans and very entertaining they are too. And a little NSFW.

Christ! What a time to have ears. — Vlad_The_Inhaler (@Poppa_Bear1974) September 11, 2025

My grandfather; who has been in a wheelchair for over 10 years just stood up to turn this off. Thank you ❤️ — Tom – (@BellsyNUFC) September 12, 2025

That’s comfortably the worst thing I’ve ever seen fair play — Chimmers1878 (@chimney1878) September 11, 2025

This sounds brilliant on mute — samuel thomas (@Thomas14sthomas) September 11, 2025

You’ve done something quite rare and made me feel ashamed to be British. That is possibly one of the worst songs I’ve ever heard. — Leo (@ole_leo_x) September 11, 2025

Tip: this song sounds best when it’s played in a completely different building to the one you’re in — Curious Haggis (@curioushaggis) September 12, 2025

What the fucking hell is this — lewis (@elbiemit) September 11, 2025

This incredibly David Brent — Connor KTBFFH (@KtbffhConnor) September 12, 2025

I’ve just cringed that much I’ve turned into a prune — Liam (@Sandinista1916) September 12, 2025

Same energy pic.twitter.com/225TBZTZbh — Captain Frank Bastard (@GaryMills101) September 12, 2025

if you play this in an abandoned field it will attract divorced dads from a 10 mile radius — Kal (@KalHouser) September 12, 2025

This are a amazing song, we need moor real patriorts like you to get are cuntry back with brav songs, it brings me to tears! A propor herro!! https://t.co/OVK7N4er0l pic.twitter.com/sJvmaAQ4M9 — Aggs (@Mr_Aggs) September 13, 2025

Finally a song shitter than 24 Hours In A&E by Jamie Webster https://t.co/vsmcZlse6V — Paul Alexander (@mulleralexander) September 11, 2025

This was an awful listen. And I had it on mute. https://t.co/f3audQypXu — SteveArmo ⚫️ (@sarm0161) September 12, 2025

People in the comments asking where they can buy it? https://t.co/xdZ2F4e4Yt pic.twitter.com/4AueHMlqE9 — Ian (@IanM_81) September 11, 2025

Many a true word is spoken in jest.

Sounds like it was made with Chat-GPT — Ashton (@ObviMistake) September 11, 2025

