This weird viral AI video of Jesus and Charlie Kirk has produced some God-tier responses

This week’s assassination of Trump ally, Charlie Kirk, has provoked a huge response.

The reactions keep coming in the days since, including this one TikTok video shared to Twitter/X that has gone mega-viral.

I’m aware that this is AI of course — but it has moved me, I can only imagine how Charlie is celebrating ️ pic.twitter.com/b9G4lBGVpZ — Erica (@EricaRN4USA) September 12, 2025

In the AI-rendered video, you see Jesus – yes, that Jesus – carrying an American flag-bedecked Kirk into the afterlife.

Twitter/X user, @EricaRN4USA, shared the video with the caption: “I’m aware that this is AI of course — but it has moved me, I can only imagine how Charlie is celebrating ️”

Needless to say, the faithful of Twitter/X have had their say on the video – many of them pointing out the same thing…

Has there ever been a more embarrassing time to be alive https://t.co/HjCumwIQUp — The Last Farm (@TheLastFarm) September 12, 2025

You’re aware this is AI as opposed to what exactly…… — Poppy (@poppyalexander) September 12, 2025

You had to clarify that you’re aware it’s AI? Have you been fooled before into thinking that someone saw Jesus and a dude who looks vaguely like Charlie Kirk hanging out in the clouds with American flags flying around and captured it on camera? — Wish I Knew Ball (@WishIKnewBall) September 13, 2025

Thanks for letting us know this is A.I. Almost thought it was real https://t.co/v1pGrOLXHg — HARD FACTOR (@HardFactorNews) September 12, 2025

This is gayer than a man having sex with another man — Piss (@pissgenerat0r) September 12, 2025

Could be the funniest thing that I’ve ever seen https://t.co/51tOsEazV1 — whatwillycook (@whatwillycook) September 13, 2025

We need to outlaw internet access for people over the age of 40 https://t.co/mMrUXzifK4 — crd (@losangelesbey) September 12, 2025

“I’m aware that this is AI” what gave it away https://t.co/CV8jpWlDAn — aubrey (@aubviouslynot) September 12, 2025

Giving boomers access to ai was a big mistake https://t.co/7RDS9wy4qS — Charlie (@CJ_1446) September 12, 2025

America is incredible https://t.co/DCXnH6khof — Nancy Spumoni (@bushido_thot) September 12, 2025

That’s just creepy AF! Go volunteer somewhere. pic.twitter.com/qP4jd5Qr7m — Laurie (@Laurieluvsmolly) September 13, 2025

setting EVERYTHING aside.. can someone tell me how this thought process makes sense.. lol if god were real (all knowing, all powerful) and praying worked.. wouldn’t he have prevented the kids who were shot in church the other week.. from being shot in church. wouldn’t charlie… https://t.co/kMib10EDKo — danisha carter (@danishacarterr) September 13, 2025

Thank you for explaining that this is not live footage — Pitchfork Operators Union (@PitchforkOU) September 12, 2025

Source: Twitter/X/EricaRN4USA