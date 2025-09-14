The Unite the Kingdom march almost achieved its supposed objective – 23 comments united in condemnation of Tommy Ten-Names’ deluded cultists (NSFW)

News racism Tommy Robinson

The roundabout painters and flag fanatics got together in London on Saturday to ‘Unite the Kingdom’. In fairness, those watching news of the Tommy Robinson-inspired anti-immigration march were mostly united in agreeing that the crowds were a gang of aggressive racists, so perhaps it did what it said on the tin.

The people marching in London today are very obviously the ideological descendants of the Mosleyite BUF fascists of the 1930s. The mainstream news and media are too timid to point it out, but that's what they are – and we normalise it at our peril. — Otto English (@ottoenglish.bsky.social) September 13, 2025 at 1:53 PM

A number of police officers were attacked by the self-described peaceful protesters.

Sky News says police are "overwhelmed by the numbers". Met coped perfectly well with 2x as many at the pro-Gaza rally, 5x as many at the anti-Brexit march, and 15x as many at London Pride. They're not overwhelmed by the numbers. They're overwhelmed by the ratio of violent thugs in those numbers. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyalex.bsky.social) September 13, 2025 at 6:59 PM

Appalled by the violent scenes of police being attacked at the Tommy Robinson rally today. Those responsible should face the full force of the law. These far right thugs do not speak for Britain. — Ed Davey (@eddavey.libdems.org.uk) September 13, 2025 at 8:08 PM

Elon Musk stopped exploding rockets long enough to incite violence on the streets of the United Kingdom.

Elon Musk spoke by video to Tommy Robinson's anti-immigrant rally in the UK today. "You're in a fundamental situation here where, whether you choose violence or not, violence is coming to you," said Musk. "You either fight back or you die." [image or embed] — Matt Novak (@paleofuture.bsky.social) September 13, 2025 at 7:20 PM

This is unhinged, dangerous, and reckless. At this point I don't know how you conclude anything other than that Musk is trying to foment pogroms against immigrants across the west. [image or embed] — Radley Balko (@radleybalko.bsky.social) September 13, 2025 at 9:13 PM

We thought Yaxley-Lennon was against foreign interference in British affairs. Apparently not.

Since Elon musk spoke at an

anti-immigration rally today, I

just want to remind everyone

that he immigrated to America. — mayoisspicyy.bsky.social (@mayoisspicyy.bsky.social) September 13, 2025 at 10:31 PM

They're not from here, they don't share our values and culture, they don't respect women and most of them are violent criminals. The far right should leave London. — Rob Davies (@byrobdavies.bsky.social) September 13, 2025 at 8:38 PM

To be honest, if I'd spent years insisting that a capital city was a no-go area for people like me as there were too many 'other sorts' who'd attack us, I wouldn't organise a mass public gathering of people like me in that exact city, because it would reveal I'd been talking bollocks the whole time — Dr Dean Burnett (@garwboy.bsky.social) September 13, 2025 at 11:31 PM

imagine thinking you’ve found the love of your life and then you find out he goes down to London with a big England flag to impress a 5’6 lad who doesn’t care if he lives or dies — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman.bsky.social) September 13, 2025 at 2:41 PM

I’m no expert, but I’m not entirely convinced this ‘unite the kingdom’ march is going to unite the kingdom. — Mr Roger Quimbly (@rogerquimbly.bsky.social) September 13, 2025 at 1:23 PM

can all the flag shaggers kindly fuck off out of London thanks — dave ❄️ (@davemacleod.bsky.social) September 13, 2025 at 5:06 PM

