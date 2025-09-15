Sport baseball fail

A baseball reporter knocked over a photographer and then gave HIM the stink eye and these 15 baseball fans let him have it all the way from the cheap seats

Saul Hutson. Updated September 15th, 2025

Ken Rosenthal is baseball’s most prominent reporter for a reason. He’s always in the middle of the action and the first to get reactions in real-time. Unfortunately, this time he became part of the action.

Rosenthal was setting up for a post-game interview with the walk-off hero, Andruw Monasterio of the Milwaukee Brewers, when some of Monasterio’s teammates decided to dump a celebratory Gatorade bath on him. As soon as Rosenthal saw the players approaching he recoiled out of the way – and right into a nearby photographer trying to capture the moment.

Rosenthal knocked the photographer over. Rather than help him up or even offer an apology, he glared at the photographer as if it was his fault he just got trucked. Here’s the video.

Baseball fans everywhere were appalled with the way Rosenthal handled the incident and let him know about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2