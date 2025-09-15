A baseball reporter knocked over a photographer and then gave HIM the stink eye and these 15 baseball fans let him have it all the way from the cheap seats

Sport baseball fail

Ken Rosenthal is baseball’s most prominent reporter for a reason. He’s always in the middle of the action and the first to get reactions in real-time. Unfortunately, this time he became part of the action.

Rosenthal was setting up for a post-game interview with the walk-off hero, Andruw Monasterio of the Milwaukee Brewers, when some of Monasterio’s teammates decided to dump a celebratory Gatorade bath on him. As soon as Rosenthal saw the players approaching he recoiled out of the way – and right into a nearby photographer trying to capture the moment.

Rosenthal knocked the photographer over. Rather than help him up or even offer an apology, he glared at the photographer as if it was his fault he just got trucked. Here’s the video.

. @Ken_Rosenthal running into the cameraman to avoid the Gatorade bath and then giving him the death glare and shaking his head in anger like it’s his fault is weird behavior pic.twitter.com/I3CpxrTDNQ — KG (@kgallstar23) September 14, 2025

Baseball fans everywhere were appalled with the way Rosenthal handled the incident and let him know about it.

Why doesn’t he try and help him up???? — VegasCheesehead (@Shady_Justin) September 14, 2025

He’s lowkey an asshole huh — annoying ohtani fan (@owndodgerhaters) September 14, 2025

Ken seems to take himself very serious for a guy who reports on baseball. It’s baseball. Be a human being. — Jay Sapovits (@Jay_Sapovits) September 14, 2025

What a jerk. At the VERY least you say sorry man, then any other decent person would go help him up — Blake (@MaverickBudsDad) September 14, 2025

Still can’t believe they let @Ken_Rosenthal venture that far out of the Shire. — Rusty Haynie (@rusty_haynie) September 14, 2025

… didn’t even offer a hand to help the guy up? Ah, this is typical “I’m more important than you” syndrome. Very common amongst sideline sports media. — Melina Myers (@melinasphotos) September 15, 2025

