This months-old clip of Danny Kruger mocking Reform UK might be a little embarrassing now that he’s, erm, joined Reform UK

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 16th, 2025

There’s been another Tory defector to the ranks of Reform UK, and this time it’s Danny Kruger, the hard-line Christian Brexiter MP for East Wiltshire and – we’re contractually obliged to say – the son of Prue Leith.

His move from the shambolic opposition party that has been plagued by in-fighting to the much smaller shambolic opposition party that has been plagued by in-fighting was announced with a press conference in the company of the cult leader, Nigel Farage.

It reinforces the common perception that Reform is just the Tory Party with fewer policies.

Here’s what people had to say about the move.

An old post by Nigel Farage, which would probably be embarrassing to anyone who had a sense of shame, has popped up to give people a bit of stick with which to beat him.

But Farage isn’t the only relevant party to have said something that’s coming back to bite him, and this is a little more recent. Unfortunately for Kruger, what happens in Parliament doesn’t stay in Parliament, and his unequivocal takedown of Reform UK is going viral.

Well, that’s awkward.

We look forward to Reform selling signed Nigel Farage bibles at the next conference.

