This months-old clip of Danny Kruger mocking Reform UK might be a little embarrassing now that he’s, erm, joined Reform UK

There’s been another Tory defector to the ranks of Reform UK, and this time it’s Danny Kruger, the hard-line Christian Brexiter MP for East Wiltshire and – we’re contractually obliged to say – the son of Prue Leith.

DEFECTION The REFORM defect that is Danny Kruger pic.twitter.com/bar9g5o60t — dave lawrence (@dave43law) September 15, 2025

His move from the shambolic opposition party that has been plagued by in-fighting to the much smaller shambolic opposition party that has been plagued by in-fighting was announced with a press conference in the company of the cult leader, Nigel Farage.

I am deeply sad to leave my friends in the Conservative Party but also very proud to join Reform today. This is my speech explaining why. pic.twitter.com/mPVvJDvofe — Danny Kruger (@danny__kruger) September 15, 2025

It reinforces the common perception that Reform is just the Tory Party with fewer policies.

Reform UK…@danny__kruger: Tory until today@SarahForRuncorn: Tory until 2025@LeeAndersonMP_: Tory until 2024@TiceRichard: Tory until 2019 pic.twitter.com/WpEZbGXD95 — Reform Party UK Exposed (@reformexposed) September 15, 2025

Here’s what people had to say about the move.

It’s horribly fascinating to see Reform UK gradually absorbing Tory flotsam like a jellyfish digesting used condoms. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) September 15, 2025

Lmfao. Reform UK – Britain's anti-establishment upstart – have just welcomed *another* Conservative MP to their stables. This time Etonian, Oxbridge, Nepo-Baby Tory-who's-never-had-a-proper-job-in-his-life – Danny Kruger. pic.twitter.com/MVxnisbyrt — aidThompsin (@aidThompsin) September 15, 2025

Who better to represent the interests of the working man than Danny Kruger, he being an old Etonian son of a wealthy property developer & Dame Prue Leith, as well as having been political secretary to old Etonian Boris Johnson. He’ll smash the metropolitan elite in no time. — Brendan May (@bmay) September 15, 2025

Yet Another FAILED TORY joins #Reform in a desperate bid to resusitate their former career. This time it's Danny Kruger, a little man of no repute. Yup, the guy who said that women do not and should not have control over their own body. That's so very #Reform. pic.twitter.com/t1tJHteWR5 — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) September 15, 2025

Nigel Farage (Dulwich), Danny Kruger (Eton), Richard Tice (Uppingham) and Isabel Oakeshott (Gordonstoun) aren't 'standing up to the elite'. They are the elite. — David__Osland (@David__Osland) September 15, 2025

An old post by Nigel Farage, which would probably be embarrassing to anyone who had a sense of shame, has popped up to give people a bit of stick with which to beat him.

Left: Danny Kruger says he won't hold a by-election now that he's switched from Conservative to Reform Right: That time Nigel Farage said an MP was dishonourable if he doesn't have a by-election after changing parties pic.twitter.com/X3mMmNv0o1 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) September 15, 2025

But Farage isn’t the only relevant party to have said something that’s coming back to bite him, and this is a little more recent. Unfortunately for Kruger, what happens in Parliament doesn’t stay in Parliament, and his unequivocal takedown of Reform UK is going viral.

Here is Danny Kruger MP in Parliament, as a Tory MP before defecting today, berating Reform UK for "simply replacing the words Conservative Party with the words Reform Party… in a desperate search for relevance", then warning they would "spend money like drunken sailors". ~AA pic.twitter.com/CqsQNaiyOg — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) September 15, 2025

Well, that’s awkward.

1.

The latest Tory to go from slagging off Reform to seeing them as a way to stay on the gravy train is Danny Kruger, a religious nutter who does not think women have "an absolute right to bodily autonomy". Sounds nice. — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) September 15, 2025

2.

Danny Kruger, July 2025: "They [Reform]would spend money like drunken sailors. I can see what is happening and I am very worried about it—they will end up in an electoral pact with the Liberal Democrats." Danny Kruger, September 2025: Defects to Reform — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 15, 2025

3.

NEVER trust Tories, whatever shade of blue they find it convenient to wear! https://t.co/q2DEBoDV5x — Leicester Worker (@LeicesterWorker) September 15, 2025

4.

Danny Kruger defects, demonstrating the Dunning Kruger Effect… Here he is lambasting his new party. Don't RT, it might be embarrassing for him pic.twitter.com/hgJgONCmpP — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) September 15, 2025

5.

How brilliant that he should be on record saying: "simply replacing the words Conservative Party with the words Reform Party in a desperate search for relevance"… ~AA https://t.co/fqKOmCWWfO — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) September 15, 2025

6.

This fella is like a posh @LeeAndersonMP_ Slagging off reform…..but when offered some cash he jumps ship and doesn’t look likely to hold a by election. https://t.co/XyvoDHkinq — Inevitable Richie (@lazyrichie) September 15, 2025

7.

8.

Funny he changes his tune… I’m sure it’s nothing to do with Reform appearing to gain support in his constituency and he doesn’t want to lose his seat — Moth Girl (@MothgirlX) September 15, 2025

9.

That’s the thing with politicians, a lot of them don’t believe in anything.

It’s just a game and a seat on the gravy train and they’ll jump on whichever horse will boost their earnings.

People like #DannyKruger don’t give a toss for the electorate, they’re self serving chancers — Sir Tom Joad (@jtw_25_51) September 15, 2025

10.

Danny Kruger from July (video below) should have a word with Danny Kruger from September (joined Reform)… "Reform would spend money like drunken sailors and I am very worried"…#dannykruger #ReformUK #Conservatives pic.twitter.com/HsbETLQOSe — The Finance Guy (@OneFinanceGuy) September 15, 2025

11.

So was he lying then or is he lying now? — ChrisO_wiki (@ChrisO_wiki) September 15, 2025

12.

Danny Kruger’s majority dropped by 40% at the last GE. A few weeks ago he was slagging off Reform. He’s now joined them because he knows it’s the only way he can keep his seat at the next GE. He doesn’t give a shit about his constituents or the country. — Withnail Jones (@withnailjones) September 15, 2025

13.

Two months ago this bloke said Reform would spend money like drunken sailors, if they were in government. Today he says they are making plans to be the next government – does that mean they started drinking……?..:) https://t.co/8Mym1kYoUQ — Dale Vince (@DaleVince) September 15, 2025

14.

These people just don’t feel shame and that’s a big problem. https://t.co/KpnT1oRLX2 — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) September 15, 2025

We look forward to Reform selling signed Nigel Farage bibles at the next conference.

I look forward to Danny Kruger trying to make natalism and a return to religion key planks in Reform's platform — David Aaronovitch (@DAaronovitch) September 15, 2025

