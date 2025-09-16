Politics donald trump Protests

Donald Trump’s response to the women who dared protest to his face is a horrible sign for anyone who doesn’t eat, breathe, and sleep in a red Maga hat

Saul Hutson. Updated September 16th, 2025

Donald Trump does not like when people disagree with him. In fact, he dislikes it so much, he wants those people in jail.

At yesterday’s press conference, Trump was speaking about the group who protested him during a recent night out. He decided the most logical response to being confronted with different political views than his own was prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.

This is one of those disturbing cases of saying the quiet part out loud. When the President openly threatens jail time to anyone who doesn’t agree with him, it seems like he’s acting less like the leader of a democracy and more like a power-hungry dictator looking to punish any form of resistance. Or, as most members of the White House press corp call it, Monday afternoon.

People in the Twitter-verse took notice of the undertones here and they are scared.

