Donald Trump’s response to the women who dared protest to his face is a horrible sign for anyone who doesn’t eat, breathe, and sleep in a red Maga hat

Politics donald trump Protests

Donald Trump does not like when people disagree with him. In fact, he dislikes it so much, he wants those people in jail.

At yesterday’s press conference, Trump was speaking about the group who protested him during a recent night out. He decided the most logical response to being confronted with different political views than his own was prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.

“They started to scream when I got into a restaurant, something with Palestine. with that. I’ve asked Pam to look into that because they should be put in jail.” – Donald Trump RIP free speech. pic.twitter.com/wfrUVPLhsG — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) September 15, 2025

This is one of those disturbing cases of saying the quiet part out loud. When the President openly threatens jail time to anyone who doesn’t agree with him, it seems like he’s acting less like the leader of a democracy and more like a power-hungry dictator looking to punish any form of resistance. Or, as most members of the White House press corp call it, Monday afternoon.

People in the Twitter-verse took notice of the undertones here and they are scared.

He is the softest snowflake of the all, truly pathetic — Matthew Thomas (@MattThomas2021) September 15, 2025

And they say he’s not a fascist — ن (@thedr00) September 15, 2025

Is this still America? I’m confused. — Kristen (@kristengough) September 15, 2025

“Put in Jail” for peacefully expressing their opinion!

Literally a behavior of tyrants. I’m sure Pam investigated them to revoke their visas, but she was find out that they were American citizens, more American & patriotic than her and her president. — محمد الخالدي MK (@mdalkldi1918) September 15, 2025

If his lips move, he’s lying. What a fuckin stain on this country’s history — cortez annie (@eddyblockanna) September 15, 2025

They should be put in jail for daring to disrupt the dinner of the king. To the Tower with them! pic.twitter.com/sJRKhemnYI — Colin (@ColinN69630) September 15, 2025

Are there other forbidden words that lead to jail? — Fredrik Öhman (@fredde129) September 15, 2025

8.