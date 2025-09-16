Greg Gutfeld said not all political assassinations are equal and his screaming rant is a terrifying look into the Maga world view right now

Politics charlie kirk melissa hortman

Of all the people who like to scream on Fox News, Greg Gutfeld screams the angriest. But this latest outburst seems crass even by his standards.

In a heated “discussion” about political violence, Gutfeld shouts down his co-hosts to rant about how the assassination of Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman is a mis-used example of trying to “both sides” the issue of political violence.

It’s a terrible point made only worse by the violence with which it is delivered. It’s disturbing to watch the veins starting to pop out of Gutfeld’s forehead as he screams. It’s not a great sign of progress for the end of political violence when there are people like this on televisions all day long.

ive never seen anything like rhetoric coming from the right in the last week, this is absolutely insane and it needs to stop and people in power need to start speaking the fuck up like right the fuck now — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew.bsky.social) September 15, 2025 at 6:11 PM

Someone needs to enlighten him the accused murderer and ardent right-winger had an entire list of democratic legislators with their home addresses. He went to more than one house that night with plans to kill many more. His motive was entirely political. Gutfield is a screaming fool. — Vicki Wright (@vickihwright.bsky.social) September 15, 2025 at 7:14 PM

Cognitive dissonance that doesn’t match reality? What reality does this guy live in? Furthermore the fact that this angry white guy idolized Kirk doesn’t mean that a lot of America (3 closest women in my life included) had no idea who he was. [image or embed] — David Fogel (@davidfogel.bsky.social) September 15, 2025 at 6:14 PM

She was literally elected, and nobody elected or appointed Charlie Kirk for shit — Expatriot (@expatriot.bsky.social) September 15, 2025 at 7:44 PM

