This horrific video of a NYC subway rider filing her heel will swear you off public transportation for life

Ah, New York. If you can grate it there, you can grate it anywhere.

Germaphobes and people with weak stomachs, click away now. This is not for you. Behold, a subway rider filing down the skin on her heel on a very crowded train without a care in the world.

I say this all the time. I truly couldn’t imagine living in New York. Imagine having a bad day, already late to work and have to get on the subway to see even more nonsense. That right there would’ve been my 13th reason. https://t.co/r4pAcptiIx — Mrs.K ❤️ (@TierraaaMariee) September 10, 2025

This checks all of the boxes of a classic “this subway rider is insane and there’s nothing any of us can do about it so we’re just gonna have to ride until our stop and get on with our day.”

There are so many things wrong with this. She thinks it’s ok to use a public space for personal grooming. The act she is performing is bad enough, but she’s also going to leave a mess behind. There’s just no response to this type of behavior. Notice everyone near her just looking around, helplessly shuffling their feet, hoping it will all end soon.

The disgust was palpable in the replies.

1.

What you obviously do is sit next to her take off your shoes and socks and call next — $aint Circe (@saint_circe) September 12, 2025

2.

New York is a social experiment it is not for beginers — Bryan Leduc (@bryan_leduc4) September 10, 2025

3.

Environment and uncouthness aside, she really should be using a pumice stone instead of a grater. — ✨Dr. Harleen Quinzel aka Kî the Scallion (@ashynoodles) September 10, 2025

4.

5.

This is very tame compared to what else I see on the subway — Leonard Banks (@LeonardBanks718) September 11, 2025

6.

7.

she should be working at Olive Garden with the shredding skills — Little Bird Evi (@littlebirdevi) September 12, 2025

8.

If you lived in New York, I promise this would not even phase you. Like no reaction. You would get your spot, wait for your stop, get off, and completely forget this even happened by lunchtime. — Lisa at Drugstore Divas (@drugstoredivas) September 12, 2025

9.

It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas NY is a unreal place — Double 0 Melo (@Double0Melo) September 12, 2025

10.

New Yorks built different — ໊ (@QUEENP0P) September 12, 2025

11.

You just not built for this boo bc this would have brightened my day. This the type of shit you laugh at for an entire lifetime. You only get that in NYC ❤️ — Trouble Scott (@trouble_scott) September 11, 2025

12.

Was sitting next to a man cutting his nails on the subway today, and I already woke up nauseous. It was not fun — SpotifySwiftie (@SpotifySwiftie) September 12, 2025

13.

Ma’am that is a job to do at home or in the nail salon. No one wants to breathe in your dead feet scales. — charlie revillo (@CharlieRevillo) September 12, 2025

14.

Yo this is crazy — Drenchmansports (@drenchmansports) September 11, 2025

15.

Literally would’ve got off and just went home — Big Unc (@GqGreatness) September 11, 2025

16.

The waiter when I still haven’t said “when”: https://t.co/9an8nZiZpi — s✨ (@kipling_shay) September 11, 2025

We’re never eating Parmesan again.

