This horrific video of a NYC subway rider filing her heel will swear you off public transportation for life

Saul Hutson. Updated September 16th, 2025

Ah, New York. If you can grate it there, you can grate it anywhere.

Germaphobes and people with weak stomachs, click away now. This is not for you. Behold, a subway rider filing down the skin on her heel on a very crowded train without a care in the world.

This checks all of the boxes of a classic “this subway rider is insane and there’s nothing any of us can do about it so we’re just gonna have to ride until our stop and get on with our day.”

There are so many things wrong with this. She thinks it’s ok to use a public space for personal grooming. The act she is performing is bad enough, but she’s also going to leave a mess behind. There’s just no response to this type of behavior. Notice everyone near her just looking around, helplessly shuffling their feet, hoping it will all end soon.

The disgust was palpable in the replies.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

We’re never eating Parmesan again.

Source 75Secondes H/T @TierraaaMariee Image @TierraaaMariee