Someone asked 1960s Liverpool children about their taste in books, and one girl had a hilarious reason for boning up on first aid

Back in the 1960s, journalist Harold Williamson carried out a series of interviews with children in various parts of the UK on a range of subjects, including emotions, weddings and – with these children in a Liverpool primary school – books.
The last one is a surprise.
Back in 1968, Harold Williamson paid a visit to primary school kids in Liverpool to talk about their favourite books and reading habits. pic.twitter.com/uaiF4MeCwk
— BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) September 4, 2023
It just shows that anything can inspire a love of reading. Tweeters took them all to their hearts – but especially First Aid Girl.
We’re very happy to report that BBC Radio Merseyside tracked down the little football fan – Lilian McShane née Morton – in 2023, and she shared her story.
You can hear it here.
