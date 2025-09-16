Someone asked 1960s Liverpool children about their taste in books, and one girl had a hilarious reason for boning up on first aid

Entertainment children Classic TV Liverpool

Back in the 1960s, journalist Harold Williamson carried out a series of interviews with children in various parts of the UK on a range of subjects, including emotions, weddings and – with these children in a Liverpool primary school – books.

The last one is a surprise.

Back in 1968, Harold Williamson paid a visit to primary school kids in Liverpool to talk about their favourite books and reading habits. pic.twitter.com/uaiF4MeCwk — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) September 4, 2023

It just shows that anything can inspire a love of reading. Tweeters took them all to their hearts – but especially First Aid Girl.

I wonder what happened to them. Especially the girl at the end. https://t.co/n5xvm7x24w — Steve Doherty (@SteveDoherty1) September 4, 2023

This really is a gem. — Stuart Kane (@StuartJKane) September 4, 2023

Dinosaurs, ships and first aid … made my day https://t.co/6dCXMW6M0H — Chengkai Xie (@ChengkaiX) September 4, 2023

This is worth watching for a break from the madness https://t.co/pRrOrUQa3S — anneleen lindsay (@anneleenphoto) September 4, 2023

Pure joy, loved the girl at the end https://t.co/MSox0b6qh1 — Farzana Chaudry (@farzana_chaudry) September 4, 2023

We’re very happy to report that BBC Radio Merseyside tracked down the little football fan – Lilian McShane née Morton – in 2023, and she shared her story.

You can hear it here.

As a bonus, here’s what 1960s children thought of weddings.

