US charlie kirk RFK Jr.

RFK Jr says he went on Charlie Kirk’s podcast in 2001 (when the Turning Point founder was eight years old) – 15 brutal owns

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 16th, 2025

A vigil for Charlie Kirk at the Kennedy Center saw such an outpouring of both grief and lionisation that we’re slightly shocked they haven’t nominated the murdered far-right podcaster for a sainthood – although, they have discussed erecting a statue of him at the Capitol. No – really!

One of the speakers was Robert F Kennedy Jr, the nephew of the president after whom the theatre complex is named. He talked about his friendship with Kirk – filling in some details.

He became soulmates with an 8-year-old, who inexplicably had a podcast three years before the word was invented. Perhaps it’s time to stop letting RFK Jr do these speeches and hand the job over to his brain worm.

Now, we all know he meant 2021, despite the fact that it was actually 2023, – and it’s not even the worst thing Kennedy has said …or done …or will do – but it would be nice if the man in charge of the health of Americans could just once in a while demonstrate slightly better cognition than his incoherent boss.

And finally …

Source Republicans Against Trump Image Screengrab