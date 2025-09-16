RFK Jr says he went on Charlie Kirk’s podcast in 2001 (when the Turning Point founder was eight years old) – 15 brutal owns

US charlie kirk RFK Jr.

A vigil for Charlie Kirk at the Kennedy Center saw such an outpouring of both grief and lionisation that we’re slightly shocked they haven’t nominated the murdered far-right podcaster for a sainthood – although, they have discussed erecting a statue of him at the Capitol. No – really!

News: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna is circulating a letter calling on Speaker Johnson to put a statue of Charlie Kirk in the Capitol. “To honor this legacy, we call upon you to direct that a statue of Charlie Kirk be placed in the United States Capitol.” pic.twitter.com/T68cLJR9Ut — Reese Gorman (@reesejgorman) September 11, 2025

One of the speakers was Robert F Kennedy Jr, the nephew of the president after whom the theatre complex is named. He talked about his friendship with Kirk – filling in some details.

RFK Jr. says he first met Charlie Kirk in July 2001 when he appeared on his podcast, and that they immediately became “soul mates” and “spiritual brothers.” (Charlie Kirk was 8 years old in 2001) pic.twitter.com/RDKiWV3IU3 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 15, 2025

He became soulmates with an 8-year-old, who inexplicably had a podcast three years before the word was invented. Perhaps it’s time to stop letting RFK Jr do these speeches and hand the job over to his brain worm.

Now, we all know he meant 2021, despite the fact that it was actually 2023, – and it’s not even the worst thing Kennedy has said …or done …or will do – but it would be nice if the man in charge of the health of Americans could just once in a while demonstrate slightly better cognition than his incoherent boss.

1.

RFK Jr., claiming he bonded with 8-year-old Charlie Kirk on a 2001 podcast that didn't exist yet? That's not a soulmate story, it's a straight-up hallucination. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) September 15, 2025

2.

Legit might be the funniest freudian slip in history https://t.co/pyXJJn5ZEN — H20: 2nd Impact (@I__HATE_SOCCER) September 15, 2025

3.

RFK Jr's grasp on reality as robust as ever. https://t.co/IcaJ8QlX8x — Tony McChrystal (@tonymac5) September 15, 2025

4.

RFK Jr. says he met Charlie Kirk in July of 2001 and they quickly became "soul mates." Odd pic.twitter.com/lByUjuAzwV — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) September 15, 2025

5.

Well, I met Charlie in the summer of '44. He was just about to head out for his first tour in the Pacific… https://t.co/ngAsOCwzCw — Lisa Glass (@LMplusG) September 15, 2025

6.

RFK Jr. claims to have met Charlie Kirk in July 2001 and they immediately became soul mates. Charlie Kirk was 7 years old in July 2001. What is wrong with RFK Jr?

pic.twitter.com/dxDalLTiuR — TheFrenchie (@ML3democrats) September 15, 2025

7.

This is just weird. Wth is going on? https://t.co/m9rBodHSto — Rio Veradonir (@RioVeradonir) September 15, 2025

8.

Let me try this one….. He is full of shit and a damn liar. https://t.co/i3VofBihXl — American Veteran (@amvetsupport) September 16, 2025

9.

RFK Jr says he has been friends with Charlie Kirk since 2001 when he first followed his podcasts. In 2001 Charlie Kirk was 7. What a joke place MAGA USA has become. pic.twitter.com/RoSXnftZHx — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) September 15, 2025

10.

Brain worm or heroin damage? But whichever… Yes, lets leave all our major healthcare decisions up to this guy. — Rob Watson (@JandJDad) September 15, 2025

11.

This dude shouldn't be in charge of a drive-thru let alone anything to do with health. https://t.co/Qmeyc6ehJP — alan gales (@alangales) September 15, 2025

12.

Anyone in trump administration = say anything. Doesn't necessarily have to be true or even close to it. — teresa croizier (@TeresaCroizier) September 15, 2025

13.

. American exceptionalism has morphed into telling the most exceptionally outrageous lies in all seriousness. https://t.co/xMYxKxRIdh — Henrietta McAlister (@HenriMcAlister) September 16, 2025

14.

Is RFK Jr. doing heroin again?

He just said he met Charlie in 2001, when he went on his podcast. Charlie was only 8 years old in 2001. pic.twitter.com/YROa7O1bUv — T.O Life (@torontobaddy) September 15, 2025

15.

Rfk Jr was soul mates with 8 year old Charlie Kirk???? https://t.co/9jKwslD3wE pic.twitter.com/aZnd7tqo0W — Sarah MMM (@SarahMMM15) September 15, 2025

And finally …

He also read St Paul`s E Mail to the Corinthians https://t.co/vVc2RMOSd6 — David Batley (@levirivets) September 15, 2025

