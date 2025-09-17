A ‘patriot’ complained she can’t stay in a hotel in her hometown because of migrants and everyone asked the same question

Politics england migrants

“In my hometown, the hotel I always stay in has become a migrant hotel, so I can’t afford to stay there anymore. “Also I got mugged the last time I was there, surrounded by migrants.” Louise told me why she came to Unite The Kingdom alone. pic.twitter.com/oxZ0a20SRH — Anna McGovern (@AnnaMcGovernUK) September 15, 2025

And everyone – well, not everyone, just a lot of people – all had the same question.

Why are you staying in a hotel in your home town you fanny https://t.co/Mu2AJjOIfV — lispbiftatits (@lispbiftatits) September 16, 2025

Why does she 'always' stay in a hotel in her hometown?

If it's a 'migrant hotel', it won't be open to the paying public, so why was she staying there when she got 'mugged'? So she attends a 'free speech' demonstration but gets to speak freely. Odd? — Simon Goretti (@GorettiSimon) September 15, 2025

Why does she always stay in a hotel in her own hometown? https://t.co/HuuZu8qeOs pic.twitter.com/m01hjx3cyG — Dark C (@Andherewego__) September 16, 2025

Why do you stay in a hotel in your hometown? — Andy (@lecanardnoir) September 16, 2025

Yeah, staying in a hotel in the same town as your actual house sounds legit. Im sure this is all true https://t.co/hQ4HLuFTla — R (@MonikerGeller) September 16, 2025

Why does she stay at a hotel in her home town? How does she know her muggers were migrants? a touch of Jackanory there as my old head of year would say — Essex Boy (@GregClinker) September 16, 2025

Why does she stay in a hotel in her own hometown? pic.twitter.com/Bf0iwRNmhy — Dark C (@Andherewego__) September 16, 2025

At which point we should point out that there’s always the possibility that she’s left her hometown and is talking about when she goes home, of course. So go figure.

