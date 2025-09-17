Politics england migrants

A ‘patriot’ complained she can’t stay in a hotel in her hometown because of migrants and everyone asked the same question

Poke Reporter. Updated September 17th, 2025

And everyone – well, not everyone, just a lot of people – all had the same question.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

At which point we should point out that there’s always the possibility that she’s left her hometown and is talking about when she goes home, of course. So go figure.

READ MORE

A Little Englander was asked on LBC to define what it means to be ‘English’ and you can hear the exact moment their brain goes pop

Source @AnnaMcGovernUK