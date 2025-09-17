Andrea Jenkyns was asked to justify the Elon Musk speech that she totally bigged up and her answer was a facepalm audible on the moon

Politics Andrea Jenkyns elon musk

To the world now of Reform UK-er Andrea Jenkyns, the former Tory MP turned Lincolnshire mayor who is turning out to be just as effective for reform as she was for the Conservatives.

Jerkyns, you won’t be surprised to learn, was delighted with Elon Musk’s video relayed message to Tommy Robinson’s far-right protest in London at the weekend.

But wasn’t she concerned, asked the good people of CNN, that it was basically an incitement to violence, what with him telling Brits to ‘either fight back or die’ and all that? (Sound up!)

Andrea Jenkyns, arguably the thickest politician in history, congratulates Musk for what he said at the anti-immigration festival on Saturday before admitting that she didn’t watch his speech. pic.twitter.com/t2Yse0CmYk — Withnail Jones (@withnailjones) September 16, 2025

A facepalm audible on the moon (if you could hear things on the moon, obviously).

She's got competition for that title now that Nads got involved with the Reform company. — Moe (@Moe689364344269) September 16, 2025

"I didn't actually watch it", coupled with Tommy Robinson saying his kids shouldn't go to Uni, and tweeter saying you don't need study you can learn stuff from the internet, coupled with Reform licker Michael Gove saying "we are sick of experts"… Make Britain Great …somehow — Mike Lyon (@GreenBin69) September 17, 2025

Arguably? Admittedly there is Trott, Bridgen, Fabricant, Whately, Philps, Anderson, that woman-beating Reform MP…. https://t.co/eaqgOwRLII — Cathy Beesley (@beesley_cathy) September 16, 2025

Is she deliberately trying to be Alan partridge Cause every interview is car crash and she comes across as an absolute fool — james r pirie-warsop (@jamespir) September 17, 2025

QUESTION ????? WHY DOES THIS WOMAN HAVE AN HONOUR ???????????? https://t.co/rZxPptCnFe — St 2 (@SteveC98221646) September 17, 2025

@andreajenkyns can't sing, she's also thicker than a whale omelette. — Nunya Bisnis (@NunyaBisnis9) September 16, 2025

To conclude …

This woman is way beyond parody. https://t.co/HBF2Kf0xIo — EV FUD Buster (@AntiEVidiots) September 16, 2025

