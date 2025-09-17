Politics Andrea Jenkyns elon musk

Andrea Jenkyns was asked to justify the Elon Musk speech that she totally bigged up and her answer was a facepalm audible on the moon

John Plunkett. Updated September 17th, 2025

To the world now of Reform UK-er Andrea Jenkyns, the former Tory MP turned Lincolnshire mayor who is turning out to be just as effective for reform as she was for the Conservatives.

Jerkyns, you won’t be surprised to learn, was delighted with Elon Musk’s video relayed message to Tommy Robinson’s far-right protest in London at the weekend.

But wasn’t she concerned, asked the good people of CNN, that it was basically an incitement to violence, what with him telling Brits to ‘either fight back or die’ and all that? (Sound up!)

A facepalm audible on the moon (if you could hear things on the moon, obviously).

To conclude …

Source @withnailjones