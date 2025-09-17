Eric Trump said Charlie Kirk was like a ‘second son’ to Donald Trump and was ruthlessly mocked into next week

US charlie kirk donald trump eric trump

Eric Trump may have unintentionally given a piercing insight into the dynamics of Family Trump after he told the New York Post just how much he regarded Charlie Kirk.

Trump said Trump liked and admired the conservative activist so much that he regarded him as like a ‘second son’.

Eric Trump says dad saw Charlie Kirk like ‘a second son’ — and calls his assassination ‘the biggest mistake’ for left https://t.co/TxSJJAjTWq pic.twitter.com/ekk2b3frdp — New York Post (@nypost) September 16, 2025

here’s a little bit of what (Eric) Trump said.

“He became … probably a second son to my father. “He fought beside us. I was on that stage with him a hundred times. I mean, he was an amazing person.”

And basically the entire internet said exactly the same thing.

1.

uh aren’t *you* his second son? https://t.co/GqAGfsk1su — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) September 16, 2025

2.

Bro’s not even the sidekick in his own head — Leo Pippenpadlopsicopolis (@NotoriusBFD) September 17, 2025

3.

What do you mean “like a second son” Eric? Donald Trump already has a second son! It’s you! https://t.co/kOQeq13nrI — Foundational White Janissary (@White_Janissary) September 16, 2025

4.

Eric is my favorite Trump bc you know he's been locked out of his house by a dog multiple times. — Litter Critter (@morologuses) September 16, 2025

5.

"he was beautiful, he was like the Eric Trump I never had" — Bango (@bang0_s) September 16, 2025

6.

Is Eric implying two of Trump's sons he doesn't consider sons — Clown Bomb (@AdderallFanNo1) September 16, 2025

7.

It's easy to make mistakes like this when Daddy doesn't really love anyone but himself. — Planet of Dinosaurs (@thiswishistaken) September 16, 2025

Poor Eric.

Umm. He has 3 sons already. This would be the 4th, not 2nd. — Daniel Foster (@Daniel_Foster_x) September 16, 2025

READ MORE

Donald Trump was welcomed to the UK by an enormous slideshow of him and Epstein on Windsor Castle, and the internet is here for it

Source @nypost