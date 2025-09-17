US charlie kirk donald trump eric trump

Eric Trump said Charlie Kirk was like a ‘second son’ to Donald Trump and was ruthlessly mocked into next week

John Plunkett. Updated September 17th, 2025

Eric Trump may have unintentionally given a piercing insight into the dynamics of Family Trump after he told the New York Post just how much he regarded Charlie Kirk.

Trump said Trump liked and admired the conservative activist so much that he regarded him as like a ‘second son’.

here’s a little bit of what (Eric) Trump said.

“He became … probably a second son to my father.

“He fought beside us. I was on that stage with him a hundred times. I mean, he was an amazing person.”

And basically the entire internet said exactly the same thing.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Poor Eric.

READ MORE

Donald Trump was welcomed to the UK by an enormous slideshow of him and Epstein on Windsor Castle, and the internet is here for it

Source @nypost