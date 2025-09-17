US charlie kirk FBI kash patel

Kash Patel told Congress his epic manhunt foul-hunt was not in fact a mistake and the silence that followed was the longest 5 seconds you’ll ever hear

John Plunkett. Updated September 17th, 2025

To Congress now where FBI director Kash Patel was under the hammer over his handling of the search for the suspect in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk.

Patel, you might remember, took to social media to proudly announce that ‘the subject’ was in custody, only to follow up 90 minutes later to reveal that ‘the subject’ had in fact been released.

It was only natural that Democrat congressman Peter Welch would want to ask him about this epic manhunt foul-up, except Patel wasn’t having any of it.

And if you’re looking for an example of why it’s so difficult to argue with stupid people, you can call off the search (no, you really can this time).

Longest 5 seconds in history? Probably.

And these people surely said it best.

Just for the avoidance of doubt …

And if you thought that was bad, this also happened.

Nurse, the screens.

