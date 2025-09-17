Kash Patel told Congress his epic manhunt foul-hunt was not in fact a mistake and the silence that followed was the longest 5 seconds you’ll ever hear

US charlie kirk FBI kash patel

To Congress now where FBI director Kash Patel was under the hammer over his handling of the search for the suspect in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk.

Patel, you might remember, took to social media to proudly announce that ‘the subject’ was in custody, only to follow up 90 minutes later to reveal that ‘the subject’ had in fact been released.

It was only natural that Democrat congressman Peter Welch would want to ask him about this epic manhunt foul-up, except Patel wasn’t having any of it.

And if you’re looking for an example of why it’s so difficult to argue with stupid people, you can call off the search (no, you really can this time).

WELCH: That was a mistake PATEL: I don’t see it as a mistake WELCH: So if you put out a statement that says ‘we got our man’ and in fact it turns out that you didn’t, that’s not a mistake? PATEL: That’s not what I said WELCH: … pic.twitter.com/MxcmJfDbkw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 16, 2025

Longest 5 seconds in history? Probably.

And these people surely said it best.

Patel’s refusal to answer basic questions, his deflection under pressure, and his weaponization of rhetoric all point to a deeper rot: the replacement of expertise with loyalty, and accountability with spectacle. — SleuthyFella (@SleuthyFella) September 16, 2025

Welch brought logic. Patel brought denial wrapped in a press release — The Tactical Dogout (Why don’t you follow? ) (@Shivansh_k_c) September 16, 2025

Welch asked for accountability. Patel offered interpretive dance. — War Updates FC (@k_c_shivansh) September 16, 2025

Yes he did. Jesus Christ we have a clown running the FBI How the f#ck can you be an elected member of congress and you confirmed this guy — TheBoneCollector (@ScottinBayV) September 16, 2025

It’s like these guys don’t understand the meanings of words — Bluedog (@HereLiesBlueDog) September 16, 2025

Kash Patel just admitted to Sen. WELCH that misidentifying Charlie Kirk’s assassin “wasn’t a mistake.” Zero shame.

Zero responsibility.

Zero care for the integrity of an active investigation. Unfit. pic.twitter.com/qp2FO4RzLN — Senate Judiciary Democrats (@JudiciaryDems) September 16, 2025

Just for the avoidance of doubt …

This is what he actually said. They did not, in fact, have their man. pic.twitter.com/RuXqcNIWy5 — D Villella❄️ (@dvillella) September 16, 2025

And if you thought that was bad, this also happened.

BREAKING: In a shocking moment, after Adam Schiff pressed him on the Epstein files, Kash Patel crashed out and started screaming unintelligibly. This is so embarrassing.pic.twitter.com/Tsx4GIMQMy — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) September 16, 2025

Nurse, the screens.

Kash Patel’s bizarre update on the Charlie Kirk investigation shone a forensic light into the state of the top of the FBI under Donald Trump

