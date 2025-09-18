Ant Middleton offered to take Donald Trump on a tour of London to show him ‘true Britain’ and these 13 comebacks really do make you proud to be British

US ant middleton donald trump

You might already be aware of Ant Middleton, the former soldier and occasional TV presenter, Reform UK-er and 2028 London mayoral candidate, apparently.

Middleton was among the higher profile attendees of Tommy Robinson’s far right protest in London on Saturday and enthusiastically extended his hand – at least, we think it’s his hand – in welcome to Donald Trump on his second state visit.

Not only that, he offered to take the president on his very own personal tour of London to show him what ‘true Britain’ looks like (not accepted by Trump at the time of going to press).

.@POTUS Welcome to the UK Sir! On behalf of the whole of Great Britain, you and the First Lady are most welcome. If you would like a tour of London, please reach out and myself along with my wonderful team will show you what true British culture, heritage and history looks and… — Ant Middleton (@antmiddleton) September 16, 2025

And we mention it because it prompted no end of mockery and funny comments, all of which are surely more representative of the essence of Britain than a few hours on an open top bus with Middleton (word of warning – not entirely SFW).

1.

Achievement Unlocked: Be an attention seeking arse kisser. — James Ridge (@ridgeworks) September 16, 2025

2.

This is the saddest tweet i’ve ever seen https://t.co/QmMwyYftnb — Eugene (@eugeneh84) September 17, 2025

3.

Fucking cocksucker trying to ride the motorcade Get out of here — (@__cx94) September 16, 2025

4.

5.

Gurning simp. Where’s your neck, btw? — AJ (@andjamwar) September 17, 2025

6.