US ant middleton donald trump

Ant Middleton offered to take Donald Trump on a tour of London to show him ‘true Britain’ and these 13 comebacks really do make you proud to be British

Poke Reporter. Updated September 18th, 2025

You might already be aware of Ant Middleton, the former soldier and occasional TV presenter, Reform UK-er and 2028 London mayoral candidate, apparently.

Middleton was among the higher profile attendees of Tommy Robinson’s far right protest in London on Saturday and enthusiastically extended his hand – at least, we think it’s his hand – in welcome to Donald Trump on his second state visit.

Not only that, he offered to take the president on his very own personal tour of London to show him what ‘true Britain’ looks like (not accepted by Trump at the time of going to press).

And we mention it because it prompted no end of mockery and funny comments, all of which are surely more representative of the essence of Britain than a few hours on an open top bus with Middleton (word of warning – not entirely SFW).

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2