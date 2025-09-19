This mega Maga congressman said Charlie Kirk would have been the “13th disciple” and these comebacks are surely totally gospel

Politics charlie kirk

There’s been no end of right-wing tributes to Charlie Kirk in the days since the conservative activist and much else besides was shockingly shot dead last week.

But we’re not sure any of them were quite so eye-opening as this one, from Texan Republican and mega Maga congressman, Troy Nehls.

Here’s what Nehls, who once proudly declared that Donald Trump was the greatest president of his lifetime, had to say about Kirk.

Nehls to Kash Patel: "I would say if Charlie Kirk lived in Biblical times, he'd have been the 13th disciple." pic.twitter.com/lPDEUXALl9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 17, 2025

Unlucky for some.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

These people have genuinely fucking lost it — Sycamore’s Source (@sycamoressource) September 17, 2025

2.

If Jesus healed the sick, Charlie Kirk would’ve gone on tour warning about the dangers of “socialist healthcare.” — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 17, 2025

3.

Why the fuck are we even saying stupid shit like this in Congress???? — Cork Off! (@CorkYou) September 17, 2025

4.

Jesus literally fed the poor, healed the sick for free, and told the rich to give up their wealth. That’s socialism, not Turning Point USA. https://t.co/8xSuTgdXlV — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 19, 2025

5.

I just threw up a little in my mouth. Kirk would have been a Roman with a whip. — CalmCanuck (@colinabwallace) September 17, 2025

6.

"If Charlie Kirk lived in Biblical times, he'd have been the 13th disciple"

-Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) These people should be in a mental asylum. — Covie (@covie_93) September 17, 2025

7.

There were 12 deciples to represent the 12 tribes of Israel so where is he getting the 13th from I wonder. They know nothing about the Bible or Jesus it’s all just for show. — Lucifer (@LucifersTweetz) September 17, 2025

8.

None– and I mean none of these folk, read, or know anything about the bible.. It's truly clear to me now. And more importantly, they all use religion, Jesus, and God likes it's some Uno Card they take out to play against people when it's most convenient to them.. Shit is wild! — JustSomeThoughts (@HeadzSports) September 17, 2025

9.

You gotta be kidding me. How long before they request his canonization as a saint? — (@ChidiNwatu) September 17, 2025

We’re with this person.

I'm not even religious, and that comment disgusted me! — ArcadeGuy781 (Mike) (@animefanatic781) September 19, 2025

