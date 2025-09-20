A Dutch comic absolutely roasted Disney for trying to please Trump, using footage from classic movies (NSFW!)

Entertainment disney donald trump

It hasn’t been the greatest of weeks for free speech in the United States, you have to admit.

4 mins on Jimmy Kimmel's suspension and free speech in the US. Produced by Michael Cox. Further coverage here: https://t.co/ngiCVMCpHU pic.twitter.com/s1oiKuEHk4 — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) September 19, 2025

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension from his talk show by the ABC channel continues to send shockwaves through US political and pop culture.

And following Stephen Colbert’s inspired response – using Disney’s ‘Be Our Guest’ from Beauty and the Beast to lampoon the corporation’s decision (Disney owns ABC) – there’s an even more savage takedown of Disney going viral.

Dutch talk show host Arjen Lubach aired the skit in response to Kimmel’s suspension, imagining how Disney might try to stay on President Trump’s good side with its future output.

Dutch talk-show host Lubach put together an absolutely savage takedown of Disney after they bowed down to the Trump administration to take Jimmy Kimmel off the air pic.twitter.com/YIC82fUK4m — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) September 19, 2025

The satirical clip shows a Trump Tower behind the iconic Disney castle, before introducing ‘new’ projects where Aladdin and Jasmine are kidnapped by ICE, Belle’s father hits on her (Beauty and the Beast), and a rewrite of the earworm song from Encanto, ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’, with the lyrics changed to ‘We Don’t Talk About Jeffrey [Epstein]’.

It also shows Olaf from Frozen being held up as proof that climate change isn’t real, and Prince Eric from The Little Mermaid telling Ariel he’s going to “grab her by the p***y.” (We meant it when we said it’s NSFW!).

The clip has gone mega, or should that be MAGA-viral over the last few days.

WATCH: THE NEW DISNEY Give Dutch host @arjenlubach all the awards for this one. (“We don’t talk about Jeffrey” and the Little Mermaid one sent us ‍♀️ ) pic.twitter.com/6Lar9ym663 — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) September 19, 2025

Brilliant. Expect an announcement that we are at war with the Netherlands by Monday. — Specific Ocean (@_specificocean) September 19, 2025

Glad to know it's not just Americans that think we're a laughing stock. — Claire Zee (@EtrosChosen) September 19, 2025

Damn. Just out there throwin 'bows! https://t.co/y1TiRKQbDn — Olsonette (@olsonette) September 20, 2025

we don’t talk about jeffery took me outb https://t.co/oLvZFGwGXK — (@FKA_Lucipher) September 20, 2025

New tariffs on the Netherlands in 3 2 1 … — FemQ (@femqu3) September 19, 2025

The Dutch rip the hell out of Donald Trump and Disney for the ridiculous Jimmy Kimmel firing. This is what you call Free Speech, Trump. pic.twitter.com/eREakH0YFH — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) September 19, 2025

Damn. Dutch TV went after Disney last night and I'm rolling. pic.twitter.com/uPsua5ckTY — ʙʀɪᴀɴ – ℍ ️‍ (@DocHikes) September 19, 2025

Source: Twitter/X/MarcoFoster_