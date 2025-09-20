Entertainment disney donald trump

A Dutch comic absolutely roasted Disney for trying to please Trump, using footage from classic movies (NSFW!)

Michael White. Updated September 20th, 2025

It hasn’t been the greatest of weeks for free speech in the United States, you have to admit.

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension from his talk show by the ABC channel continues to send shockwaves through US political and pop culture.

And following Stephen Colbert’s inspired response – using Disney’s ‘Be Our Guest’ from Beauty and the Beast to lampoon the corporation’s decision (Disney owns ABC) – there’s an even more savage takedown of Disney going viral.

Dutch talk show host Arjen Lubach aired the skit in response to Kimmel’s suspension, imagining how Disney might try to stay on President Trump’s good side with its future output.

The satirical clip shows a Trump Tower behind the iconic Disney castle, before introducing ‘new’ projects where Aladdin and Jasmine are kidnapped by ICE, Belle’s father hits on her (Beauty and the Beast), and a rewrite of the earworm song from Encanto, ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’, with the lyrics changed to ‘We Don’t Talk About Jeffrey [Epstein]’.

It also shows Olaf from Frozen being held up as proof that climate change isn’t real, and Prince Eric from The Little Mermaid telling Ariel he’s going to “grab her by the p***y.” (We meant it when we said it’s NSFW!).

The clip has gone mega, or should that be MAGA-viral over the last few days.

